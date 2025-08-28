Differences over joint structures to be solved: CDS

Chief of defence staff General Anil Chauhan on Wednesday said there may be a certain degree of dissonance among the three services over theaterisation --- a long-awaited military reform for the best use of the military’s resources to fight future wars --- but alternative points of view were being heard without temperatures rising. Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan addresses the gathering during Ran Samvad 2025 on Wednesday. (ANI)

The differences, he said, would be resolved.

“I can say with some confidence that we can speak about our differences in a very conducive environment...with openness and patience hear different and alternative points of view without temperatures rising,” Chauhan said on the concluding day of Ran Samwad --- a top military conclave held at the Army War College in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh.

Speaking at the first edition of the tri-services conclave, navy chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi said theaterisation was “the ultimate goal”.

The comments came a day after chief of the air staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh said the armed forces must not come under any pressure to form joint structures and should not pick any global model that may not be relevant in the Indian context, adding that joint planning and coordination in Delhi and decentralised execution is what is required.

Singh’s remarks, also made during Ran Samwad, indicated that the three services held different views on the ongoing theaterisation drive.

“Even if you don’t agree with a point, there were hundreds of points that were discussed here on which there could have been dissonance among the three services but yet we are able to listen to that point. I think that thing is very important,” Chauhan said in his closing address.

He hoped that service veterans got his drift as some of them “hold even a larger desire to protect their turf.”

The theaterisation model being pursued involves raising the China-centric northern theatre command in Lucknow, the Pakistan-centric western theatre command in Jaipur, and the maritime theatre command in Thiruvananthapuram. The air force feels it should not be confined to a theatre.

“If you have sensed some kind of a dissonance, let me assure you we will resolve it in the best interest of the nation... whether it is about drones, air littorals (airspace upto to a few thousand feet) or even integrated command structures,” the CDS said.

Reigniting the debate around theaterisation, Singh said any structure --- whether it is current or planned later --- should not add layers to the decision making process. “Why do we need a joint structure? Is there anything ailing us…is there any problem with the structure that we have,” the IAF chief had said.

In March, the defence ministry told a parliamentary panel that a raft of complex issues must be addressed before rolling out integrated theatre commands as they have a direct bearing on the proposed force structure, calling it “a trailblazing reform.” To be sure, theaterisation is among the nine areas identified by the defence ministry for focused intervention this year --- it declared 2025 as the “year of reforms” on January 1.

Issues related to joint structures were discussed during the two-day conclave that delved into the impact of technology on warfare.

“There were some questions about integration levels and that we need to make quicker progress, and take it to a higher level. We assure you that we are doing our bit. This kind of integration should have been attempted at least 10 years ago. We are slightly late but need to close that gap faster,” Chauhan said.

There is a need to coordinate not only among the three services but also in some cases with intelligence agencies, Central Armed Police Forces and the Defence Research and Development Organisation, the CDS added.

Speaking on Integrating Technology for a Future Ready Navy, Tripathi said significant efforts were being made to bolster jointness and integration.

“We are committed to synergising our command, control communications and combat capability with the Indian Army and Indian Air Force. Full Stop. Period,” the navy chief said. “With theaterisation as the ultimate goal, we are propelling ahead with the goal of unified planning, common picture and integrated operations.”

Jointness among the three services is an essential prerequisite to the creation of theatre commands and was in sharp focus during Operation Sindoor --- New Delhi’s direct military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed. It led to a four-day confrontation that showcased the Indian military’s synergy.

“I believe that the jointness and integration of our forces played a major role in the success of Operation Sindoor,” defence minister Rajnath Singh said in his address at Ran Samwad.

In May, India notified new rules under an overarching law to boost jointness, command efficiency and operational synergy in the armed forces at a critical moment when they are charting a path towards theaterisation.

The government notified the rules under the Inter-Services Organisations (Command, Control and Discipline) Act, 2023 in the Gazette of India, signalling its intent to fast-track the setting up of joint services commands --- a key goal of the ongoing theaterisation drive. Such commands will consist of military elements, assets, and personnel drawn from the three services and placed under a commander-in-chief.