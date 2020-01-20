e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Jan 20, 2020
Home / India News / Difficult to predict war scenario with Pakistan, but we’re prepared, says CDS Bipin Rawat

Difficult to predict war scenario with Pakistan, but we’re prepared, says CDS Bipin Rawat

The top general, who inducted the Sukhoi-30 MKI squadron in Tamil Nadu’s Thanjavur, was responding to a question about any possibility of a war emerging between India and Pakistan.

india Updated: Jan 20, 2020 19:16 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Thanjavur
Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat at the induction ceremony of the first Sukhoi-30MKI fighter aircraft squadron at the Thanjavur airbase, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.
Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat at the induction ceremony of the first Sukhoi-30MKI fighter aircraft squadron at the Thanjavur airbase, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. (PTI)
         

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat on Monday said it was very difficult to predict if a scenario of a war with Pakistan would emerge or not but all the defence services were prepared to take on any challenge.

The top general, who inducted the Sukhoi-30 MKI squadron here, was responding to a question about any possibility of a war emerging between India and Pakistan.

“All the defence services are tasked to be prepared for any option that may emerge.

It is very difficult to predict a scenario. But, we are always prepared for any task that may be assigned to us,” Gen Rawat said.

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) said his new role was aimed at integrating defence systems and the three services (the Army, the Navy and the Indian Air Force). It was for this reason the post of CDS was created, he said.

“...we will keep moving towards better integration and jointness,” Rawat, who was appointed the country’s first Chief of Defence Staff on December 30 last year, added.

On strengthening the Air base here, Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria said it will undertake the role of the southern peninsula’s air defence.

The Indian Air Force commissioned a squadron of Sukhoi-30 MKI at the Air Force Station here, the first such base in south India for the high profile fighter jets, seen as a gamechanger in guarding the strategically important Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

The ‘Tigersharks’ squadron of Sukhoi 30 MKI jets integrated with the BrahMos cruise missiles was inducted in the presence of the Air Chief and top officials.

The Su-30 MKI is a state-of-the-art all weather multi-role fighter aircraft capable of undertaking varied air defence, ground attack and maritime missions.

tags
top news
US calls on Pakistan to take ‘irreversible action’ against terror groups
US calls on Pakistan to take ‘irreversible action’ against terror groups
IMF trims global growth estimate for 2020-21 over slowdown in India
IMF trims global growth estimate for 2020-21 over slowdown in India
‘De-radicalisation camps will be good’: J-K DGP backs General Bipin Rawat
‘De-radicalisation camps will be good’: J-K DGP backs General Bipin Rawat
‘Not again’: Supreme Court rejects gang-rape convict’s juvenile plea
‘Not again’: Supreme Court rejects gang-rape convict’s juvenile plea
MG ZS EV gets more orders in 27 days than all EVs sold in India in 2019
MG ZS EV gets more orders in 27 days than all EVs sold in India in 2019
Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan trailer: Ayushmann’s love finds a way
Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan trailer: Ayushmann’s love finds a way
Rohit ne maar ke bharta bana dia: Akhtar recalls Sachin’s WC assault after 3rd ODI
Rohit ne maar ke bharta bana dia: Akhtar recalls Sachin’s WC assault after 3rd ODI
Coronavirus: Toll rises, infection spreads; China claims ‘active’ response
Coronavirus: Toll rises, infection spreads; China claims ‘active’ response
trending topics
South Africa vs England LiveBig Bash League LiveKaran JoharKangana RanautWhatsAppAmazon Great Indian iPhone sale

don't miss

latest news

india news