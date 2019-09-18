Digi library, WiFi, hookahs: Multistory Haryana village chaupal turns heads

india

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 11:18 IST

When you hear the word ‘chaupal’, the general image that comes to mind is that of a group of elderly sitting under a huge banyan tree or in an old community building discussing about life, cattle, agricultural yield, morality, and other issues over cups of tea, hookah and shared laughter.

While keeping the tradition intact, the panchayat of Sindhar village in Haryana has provided a new-age makeover to the space, traditionally used by men for informal gatherings, and opened its door to students and locals.

The multistory 80-feet tall building is equipped with array of facilities, including study rooms, digital library, private accommodation and leisure rooms.

Named after Saheed Bhagat Singh, a statue of the freedom fighter is also installed on the roof.

“Time is changing by the day. Besides better education, the youths must be provided with late-night study facility with proper internet besides space to relax,” said Satyawan Sindhu, relative of sarpanch Rani Devi, who is involved in the process. “This is probably first ever multistory chaupal in Haryana state,” he added.

He said the panchayat and villagers had taken the decision over the building about 18 months go and were awaiting the Centre’s grant of Rs 18 lakh, which was accepted within few months of application.

“The total cost of the building will be around Rs 90 lakh. We have also provided toilet facilities, hookahs, couch sets, water cooler, private rooms (3) to welcome guests, CCTV facility and a digital library for students,” Sindhu added.

Nearly 30kms away from Hisar city, Sindhar village has a population of about 2,800 people with total 1,600 voters. Located on Hansi-Hisar road under the Narnond block, the village has been awarded by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar for providing proper water facilities.

Villagers’ view

Applauding the efforts undertaken by the sarpanch and the decision to come up with a common space for all, villagers Sanjay Kumar and Jai Singh said, “There are five different chaupals of different communities in the village. This common chaupal would bring together and welcome people from chattis biradari (36 communities).”

Amit Kumar, a student, said, “We will be able to study more books of different authors due to the digital library in the new chaupal.”

“The chaupal is 80-feet high and provides a beautiful view of lush green fields, which is very relaxing for old people,” an elderly man said.

Another villager Harkesh said, “The statue of Saheed Bhagat Singh signifies brotherhood and we intend to spread the spirit in the village.”

