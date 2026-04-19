New Delhi, To tackle the menace of digital arrest frauds, the Central Bureau of Investigation will on Monday unveil an artificial intelligence-powered chatbot that will help people verify the authenticity of notices issued to them. Digital arrest scams: CBI to launch chatbot to help people verify notices issued to them

The chatbot, 'Abhay', will be launched by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on the occasion of the 22nd D P Kohli Memorial Lecture organised by the CBI in honour of its founding director, officials said.

The CJI will deliver the lecture on 'Challenges of Cyber Crime - Role for Police and Judiciary'. He will also confer 24 Medals for Meritorious Service.

"The AI-powered notice verification chatbot, ABHAY, will allow the public to verify the genuineness of a notice purportedly issued by the CBI. In the context of digital arrest frauds, this provides a much-required tool for the citizens," a CBI spokesperson said.

In a number of cases, it has emerged that scammers posing as CBI officials have coerced the public by showing fraudulent notices purportedly issued by the agency in non-existing cases, holding the victim hostage in the name of digital arrest and extorting crores of rupees in the process, the spokesperson said.

The Supreme Court had recently flagged that ₹54,000 crore was siphoned off by cyber criminals in various scams and termed the menace "robbery or dacoity".

Organised since 2000, the D P Kohli Memorial Lecture has seen addresses by many eminent personalities.

"Born in 1907 in Uttar Pradesh, Kohli joined the police service in 1931 and went on to serve with distinction in multiple regions and the government of India. He led the Delhi Special Police Establishment from 1955 and became the founding director of CBI upon its establishment on 1st April 1963, serving until his retirement in 1968," the CBI said in a statement.

The lecture brings together eminent speakers from diverse fields to share insights on law enforcement, criminal justice and investigative challenges. It serves as a platform for dialogue and knowledge-sharing and advancing the understanding of modern policing and accountability, it said.

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