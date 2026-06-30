Digital India turns 11: UPI becomes world’s largest real-time payment system with 24,000 crore transactions in a year

As the Digital India initiative completes 11 years, the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has processed nearly 24,000 crore transactions in a year and has been recognised by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as the world's largest real-time payment system.

As per the central government, UPI transactions increased from just two crore in FY 2016-17 to over 24,162 crore in FY 2025-26.(Shutterstock)

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As per the central government, UPI transactions increased from just two crore in FY 2016-17 to over 24,162 crore in FY 2025-26.

As of March 2026, DigiLocker hosts over 850 crore documents, making document storage and verification easier, particularly for students. The UMANG app is currently being used by around 12 crore people, providing access to a wide range of government services.

On the manufacturing front, according to sources, while India imported 74 per cent of its mobile phones in 2014, by 2025, nearly 48 per cent of mobile phones were manufactured in the country, reflecting the growth of domestic manufacturing.

Also Read: 'UPI will be operational in Seychelles by year-end': MEA

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{{^usCountry}} According to sources, 12 semiconductor projects have been approved, marking a significant step towards establishing commercial semiconductor manufacturing in India and strengthening the country's position in the global technology ecosystem. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to sources, 12 semiconductor projects have been approved, marking a significant step towards establishing commercial semiconductor manufacturing in India and strengthening the country's position in the global technology ecosystem. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Sources also highlighted the rapid expansion of the artificial intelligence (AI) sector, saying India aims to be recognised globally for creating technology with real-world impact. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sources also highlighted the rapid expansion of the artificial intelligence (AI) sector, saying India aims to be recognised globally for creating technology with real-world impact. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The digital economy now accounts for an increasingly larger share of India's economy, and its continued growth is expected to boost the broader economy by driving innovation, productivity, and investment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The digital economy now accounts for an increasingly larger share of India's economy, and its continued growth is expected to boost the broader economy by driving innovation, productivity, and investment. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Digital India Programme completes 11 years on July 1, marking a major milestone in India's digital transformation journey. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Digital India Programme completes 11 years on July 1, marking a major milestone in India's digital transformation journey. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} As of February 2026, India has signed MoUs with 24 countries for cooperation on India Stack and Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) systems, covering digital identity, payments, data exchange, and service delivery. UPI is now live in over eight countries, including the UAE, Singapore, France, Mauritius, and Sri Lanka, strengthening India's global fintech presence. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As of February 2026, India has signed MoUs with 24 countries for cooperation on India Stack and Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) systems, covering digital identity, payments, data exchange, and service delivery. UPI is now live in over eight countries, including the UAE, Singapore, France, Mauritius, and Sri Lanka, strengthening India's global fintech presence. {{/usCountry}}

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