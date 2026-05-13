CBSE 12th result 2026 out declared: How to download scorecards on DigiLocker, UMANG app

CBSE Class 12 result out: The Central Board of Secondary Education announced the Class 12 Result 2026 on Wednesday. Students who appeared for the board examinations can access their results through the official CBSE results portal at results.cbse.nic.in. Scorecards are also available on the DigiLocker and UMANG mobile applications. (AI generated)

Apart from the main website, the Class 12 results are also available on platforms such as cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in, and results.gov.in. Track CBSE Class 12 results (OUT) live updates

Scorecards are also available on the DigiLocker and UMANG mobile applications. Students also have the option to receive their results through SMS services.

The CBSE Class 12 examinations for 2026 were conducted in India and abroad between February 17 and April 10. All exams were held in a single shift from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm.

How to check Class 12 results? Go to cbse.gov.in and open the results tab.

Click on the class XII result link as required.

Enter your login details.

Submit and check the result. How to check results on DigiLocker? To check the CBSE board results on DigiLocker when released, students can follow the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website of Digilocker.

Click on login link and enter your registration details.

Click on submit and your account will open.

Click on the Class 12 result link available on the page.

Enter your details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. How to check marksheets on the UMANG app Students can access their CBSE Class 12 results through the UMANG app by following these steps: