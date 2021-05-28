Home / India News / Digital news publishers get 15 days to share details as per new IT guidelines
india news

Digital news publishers get 15 days to share details as per new IT guidelines

While digital news media publishers aren’t required to be registered with the ministry, the government has asked for information about their grievance redressal officer in India, the self-regulating body of which the publisher is a member, and the details of the editor.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 28, 2021 01:30 AM IST
The contentious new guidelines were notified by the government on May 25, establishing a three-tier self-regulatory system for OTT platforms.(Bloomberg file photo)

The ministry of information and broadcasting has set a 15-day deadline for digital news media publishers, including websites of legacy media houses, and over-the-top (OTT) platforms like Netflix and Hotstar, to share details under the new social media and digital ethics rules. This has caused some concern among publishers who fear free and fair reporting may be impacted by these new regulations.

While digital news media publishers aren’t required to be registered with the ministry, the government has asked for information about their grievance redressal officer in India, the self-regulating body of which the publisher is a member, and the details of the editor.

“A total of around 60 publishers, and their associations, have also informed the ministry that they have already initiated the process of formation of self-regulatory bodies under the rules. Some publishers have also written to the ministry regarding registration with the ministry under the rules,” a ministry notice said.

The contentious new guidelines were notified by the government on May 25, establishing a three-tier self-regulatory system for OTT platforms. It also requires the streaming services to categorise content and use different ratings to specify its appropriateness for different age groups. At the apex of the three-tier system will be an interministerial panel headed by an authorised officer of the ministry. This panel can ban content it finds violative of Section 69(A) of the IT Act.

On Thursday, the News Broadcasters Association wrote to I&B minister Prakash Javadekar, seeking exemption for traditional media publishers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ott platform ministry of information and broadcasting
TRENDING NEWS

Video of 7-year-old footballer climbing a pole goes viral, inspires netizens

Broccoli the cat shows off cool tricks taught by hooman. Watch

Man plays the ‘ear eating’ prank on doggo, gets a surprising reaction

Two bees open the cap of a bottle, Internet goes berserk
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Cyclone Yaas
Horoscope Today
Sushil Kumar
Black fungus
WhatsApp
Rakhi Sawant
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP