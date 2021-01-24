Digital voter cards: How to download? Who are eligible? All you need to know

The Electronic Electoral Photo Identity Card programme will be officially launched on January 25 which will allow voters to download a soft copy of their voter cards from the website of the Election Commission. Other identity proofs like the Aadhaar card, PAN card, driving licence are already available in the digital format. This will be the first time that the government will issue voter identity cards in digital formats. January 25 has been chosen as the launch date of this programme as National Voters' Day.

This also comes ahead of the assembly elections in five states — West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. But can all registered voters get digital identity cards? Will carrying only this to polling booth be enough?

ECI to launch Digital Voter-ID cards on National Voter's Day

Here is all you need to know:

> In the first phase which is between January 25 and 31, only new voters who have applied for their voter cards and have registered their mobile numbers with the Election Commission will be able to download their digital voter-IDs.

> From February 1, all voters will be able to download their digital copies, if their phone numbers are linked with the Election Commission.

> Voters who do not have their phone numbers linked with the Commission will have to reverify their details with the EC and get their mobile number linked to avail of the download feature.

> Digital voter identity cards will be in PDF formats.

> New voters will also get hard copies of their voter ID cards. The digitisation is to ensure there is no delay in getting voter ID cards before election. Also, digital cards will help in case of a loss of card, migration etc.

> Digital voter ID cards can be stored on Digilocker.

> The digital cards will carry a secured QR code with images and demographics so that these can't be duplicated.

How to download digital voter ID cards:

1. Log on to https://voterportal.eci.gov.in/, or https://nvsp.in/Account/Login

2. If you do not have an account, then create an account through your mobile number or email ID.

3. If you already have an account, then log in and click on the option of download E-EPIC.

4. The download facility will be available from 11.14am onwards on January 25.