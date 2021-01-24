IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Explained: When is National Voters Day? What’s the theme this year?
Bihar Election Results 2020: Voters undergoing thermal screening at a polling booth as they stand in queues to cast their votes for the second phase of the Bihar Assembly Election, in Begusarai.(ANI)
Bihar Election Results 2020: Voters undergoing thermal screening at a polling booth as they stand in queues to cast their votes for the second phase of the Bihar Assembly Election, in Begusarai.(ANI)
india news

Explained: When is National Voters Day? What’s the theme this year?

New voters are felicitated and handed over their Elector Photo Identity Card (EPIC) in the National Voters Day functions.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 09:54 AM IST

The Election Commission of India will observe the 11th National Voters Day on January 25 centred on the theme of ‘Making Our Voters Empowered, Vigilant, Safe and Informed.’ The event, focused on ECI’s commitment towards conducting elections safely during the Covid-19 pandemic, will be held at New Delhi’s Ashok Hotel and President Ram Nath Kovind, the chief guest, will grace the occasion virtually from Rashtrapati Bhawan. Union minister for law and justice, communications and electronics and information technology Ravi Shankar Prasad will be the guest of honour.

Here’s everything you need to know about National Voters Day:

Why is National Voters’ Day observed?

The day has been observed on January 25 every year since 2011 all across the country to mark the foundation day of the Election Commission of India on January 25, 1950. The main purpose of the NVD celebration is to encourage, facilitate and maximise enrolment, especially for the new voters.

How is NVD observed?

Dedicated to the voters of the country, the day is utilised to spread awareness among voters and for promoting informed participation in the electoral process. New voters are felicitated and handed over their Elector Photo Identity Card (EPIC) in the NVD functions.

Who will be awarded?

President Ram Nath Kovind will confer the national awards for the year 2020-21. The national award for the Best Electoral Practices will be conferred on state and district level officers for their outstanding performance in the conduct of elections in different spheres such as IT initiatives, security management, election management during Covid-19, accessible election and contribution in the field of voter awareness and outreach. The national awards will also be given to important stakeholders like national icons, CSOs and media groups for their valuable contribution towards voters’ awareness.

What’s new this year?

The President will also launch ECI’s Web Radio:‘Hello Voters.’ This digital radio service will stream voter awareness programmes. It will be accessible through a link on the Election Commission of India's website. The programming style of Radio Hello Voters has been envisaged to match that of popular FM radio services. It will provide information and education on electoral processes through songs, drama, discussions, sports, stories of elections etc. in Hindi, English and regional languages from all over the country.

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will launch the e-EPIC programme and distribute e-EPICs and Elector Photo Identity Cards to five new voters. e-EPIC, a digital version of the Elector Photo Identity Card can be accessed through the Voter Helpline App and websites https://voterportal.eci.gov.in/ and https://www.nvsp.in/. Prasad will also release three publications of the Election Commission during the event. Copies of these documents will be presented to the President.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj in Lucknow on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)(ANI)
BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj in Lucknow on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)(ANI)
india news

Congress got Subhas Chandra Bose killed, alleges BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 10:12 AM IST
While addressing a public rally here, BJP MP said, "My allegation is that Congress got Subhas Chandra Bose killed....neither Mahatma Gandhi nor Pandit Nehru could stand in front of his popularity."
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bihar Election Results 2020: Voters undergoing thermal screening at a polling booth as they stand in queues to cast their votes for the second phase of the Bihar Assembly Election, in Begusarai.(ANI)
Bihar Election Results 2020: Voters undergoing thermal screening at a polling booth as they stand in queues to cast their votes for the second phase of the Bihar Assembly Election, in Begusarai.(ANI)
india news

Explained: When is National Voters Day? What’s the theme this year?

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 09:54 AM IST
New voters are felicitated and handed over their Elector Photo Identity Card (EPIC) in the National Voters Day functions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The objective of celebrating National Girl Child day is to highlight the inequalities faced by girls in the country.(Himanshu Vyas/ Hindustan Times)
The objective of celebrating National Girl Child day is to highlight the inequalities faced by girls in the country.(Himanshu Vyas/ Hindustan Times)
india news

National Girl Child Day: Theme, importance, significance

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 09:47 AM IST
According to a government press release, National Girl Child day 2021 is being celebrated across the country with the objective of raising awareness on the issue of declining Child Sex Ratio (CSR).
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers from all across the country are marching towards Delhi in order to take part in 'Kisan Gantantra Parade' on the occasion of Republic Day. Tractors from Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan have reached on Tikri border.(ANI)
Farmers from all across the country are marching towards Delhi in order to take part in 'Kisan Gantantra Parade' on the occasion of Republic Day. Tractors from Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan have reached on Tikri border.(ANI)
india news

Farmers march from Nashik to Mumbai to take part in 'Kisan Gantantra Parade'

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 09:29 AM IST
The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) has asked the farmers to take part in the agitation from January 23 to 26, including rallies to the Governors of states.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina before their bilateral talk, at Hyderabad House.(Mohd Zakir/HT PHOTO)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina before their bilateral talk, at Hyderabad House.(Mohd Zakir/HT PHOTO)
india news

How Dhaka got vaccines from India after China asked it to share trial costs

By Shishir Gupta, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 09:16 AM IST
India, in sharp contrast, sent a gift of two million doses of Covishield vaccine to Dhaka on January 21 as well as facilitated a commercial contract of 30 million doses with the Pune-based SII.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Fog seen engulfed during the early hours of the morning in New Delhi. (Sanchit Khanna/ HT Photo)
Fog seen engulfed during the early hours of the morning in New Delhi. (Sanchit Khanna/ HT Photo)
india news

News updates from Hindustan Times: Cold wave and all the latest news

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 08:54 AM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The problem of child pornography on the internet and social media has increased during the pandemic, says an expert. (iStockphoto/Representative Image)
The problem of child pornography on the internet and social media has increased during the pandemic, says an expert. (iStockphoto/Representative Image)
india news

Sharp rise in child pornography cases worry experts

By Ramesh Babu | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Thiruvananthapuram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 08:47 AM IST
  • Kerala seems to have made considerable progress in tackling the menace, statistics show.
READ FULL STORY
Close
ITBP personnel during the full dress rehearsal for the upcoming Republic Day Parade, in New Delhi on Saturday.
ITBP personnel during the full dress rehearsal for the upcoming Republic Day Parade, in New Delhi on Saturday.
india news

Woman fighter pilot, soldiers in masks: Key things to watch for this R-Day

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 08:29 AM IST
In more than five decades, this year's parade will be the first Republic Day parade to be organised without a chief guest. Before this, there were no chief guests during the Republic Day parade in 1952, 1953 and 1966.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The presence of high attitude passes en-route to north and south banks of Pangong Tso on Ladakh rules out any withdrawal of Indian armoured units from the contested points.(File photo)
The presence of high attitude passes en-route to north and south banks of Pangong Tso on Ladakh rules out any withdrawal of Indian armoured units from the contested points.(File photo)
india news

India, China to hold ninth round of talks to resolve Ladakh border standoff

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 08:21 AM IST
Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane said earlier this month that India was committed to resolving the situation along the contested LAC through talks but no one should test India’s patience.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker prepares to administer a Covid-19 vaccine to a hospital staff at a government Hospital in Jammu, India. (AP)
A health worker prepares to administer a Covid-19 vaccine to a hospital staff at a government Hospital in Jammu, India. (AP)
india news

LIVE: India’s Covid-19 tally soars past 10.65 million with 14,849 new cases

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 09:59 AM IST
The US, India, Brazil, Russia and the UK are the five worst-hit countries, with the widely followed Johns Hopkins University tracker’s worldwide tally showing 98.27 million infections as of Saturday evening.
READ FULL STORY
A shopkeeper arranges eggs in a tray in Thane district in this file photo. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo)
A shopkeeper arranges eggs in a tray in Thane district in this file photo. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo)
india news

Bird flu: Avoid half-boiled eggs, undercooked chicken, says govt

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 08:34 AM IST
The regulator also said the World Health Organization has stated it is safe to eat poultry meat and eggs and that there is no epidemiological data to suggest the disease can be transmitted to humans through cooked food.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers sit at demonstration site during the ongoing protest against the new farm laws at Ghazipur Border, in New Delhi.(ANI)
Farmers sit at demonstration site during the ongoing protest against the new farm laws at Ghazipur Border, in New Delhi.(ANI)
india news

Over 2 lakh tractors will be part of Jan 26 'kisan parade': Farmer leaders

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 07:43 AM IST
Kirti Kisan Union president Nirbhai Singh Dhudike, who presided over a meeting of Punjab farmers' unions, said that more than one lakh tractors are expected to arrive from the state on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait along with farmers raises slogans during their ongoing agitation against Centre's farm reform laws at Ghazipur border, (PTI)
BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait along with farmers raises slogans during their ongoing agitation against Centre's farm reform laws at Ghazipur border, (PTI)
india news

LIVE: Around 25,000 tractors from UP, Uttarakhand to participate in Jan 26 rally

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 09:13 AM IST
Over two lakh tractors are expected to take part in the January 26 "Kisan Parade" in the national capital, farmer union confirmed on Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait along with farmers raises slogans during their ongoing agitation against Centre's farm reform laws at Ghazipur border,(PTI)
BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait along with farmers raises slogans during their ongoing agitation against Centre's farm reform laws at Ghazipur border,(PTI)
india news

About 25,000 tractors from UP, Uttarkhand to participate in Jan 26 rally

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 06:34 AM IST
The tractor parade will start from the Ghazipur, Singhu and Tikri border points of Delhi, but the final details of routes are yet to be finalised.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The government had blocked 59 Chinese apps in June and 118 more apps, including PUBG mobile game, in September.(REUTERS)
The government had blocked 59 Chinese apps in June and 118 more apps, including PUBG mobile game, in September.(REUTERS)
india news

Govt to continue ban on Chinese apps including Tiktok

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 06:30 AM IST
The notice has been issued by the Ministry of Electronics and IT after reviewing replies of blocked apps. When contacted, Tiktok confirmed to have received a reply from the government.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP