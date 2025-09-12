Dignity in discussions declining: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday expressed concern over “declining” dignity in legislative body debates and emphasised that it is a “collective responsibility” of both political parties and public representatives to create a platform for “real discussion and dialogue” in the legislature. LS Speaker Om Birla recently presided over a highly disruptive monsoon session (DPR PMO)

Addressing the 11th India Zone Conference of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association in Bengaluru, Birla reminded that the legislature is “the only place to debate, to dissent and express differences in ideologies”. “When the question of national interest comes up, we rise above differences and take collective decisions. Today it is our responsibility to strengthen the trust of the public,” the speaker said.

“Dialogue has been an intrinsic part of the country’s democratic culture for thousands of years and it was further strengthened when people with diverse ideas came together and made the Constitution of India,” he said, recalling how a diverse Constituent Assembly framed the Constitution.

Birla, who recently presided over a highly disruptive monsoon session in the Lok Sabha, added: “The public sends its representatives to the House with the expectation that their difficulties, aspirations and issues will be discussed. We have to strengthen such democratic traditions to cater to the needs of the people and ensure Parliament and Legislative Assemblies can truly become the voice of the people.”

“Differences of opinion are natural, but the House must not be held to a standstill. It is through discussion and dialogue that solutions emerge,” he said, and asked all presiding officers of assemblies to use technology and improve standard of debates.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh said: “Unfortunately, disruptions and adjournments have often derailed legislative functioning. Earlier, presiding officers could focus on the business of the House as members regulated their own conduct. Today, presiding officers are forced to spend more time on maintaining order than on conducting proceedings.”