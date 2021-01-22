IND USA
‘Digvijaya is knowledgeable but…’: Uma Bharti’s brutal backhanded compliment

Uma Bharti was replying to a query on Digvijaya Singh, a Rajya Sabha MP and bitter Sangh Parivar critic, donating ₹1.11 lakh for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.
PTI, Bhopal
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 05:32 PM IST
Uma Bharti said Singh may have donated the amount out of "reverence".(PTI File Photo)

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh is a knowledgeable and well-read person but "his tongue is his enemy" and therefore he could not carve out a "suitable place" for himself in his party, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and BJP leader Uma Bharti said on Friday.

She was replying to a query on Singh, a Rajya Sabha MP and bitter Sangh Parivar critic, donating 1.11 lakh for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.

"Digvijayaji is knowledgeable and well-read. But he has no control over his statements. His tongue is his enemy. (That is why) He is a senior leader but has failed to carve out a suitable place in the Congress," Bharti told reporters.

She said Singh may have donated the amount out of "reverence".

Singh had, on Monday, written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, complaining about the exclusion of "main Shankaracharyas of the Sanatan Dharma" in the Ram Temple trust, and had also enclosed a cheque of 1,11,111 as donation for the construction of the temple.

