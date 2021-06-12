Congress, Pakistan on same pedestal, says BJP after Digvijaya Singh's J&K remark

The BJP on Saturday leaked an audio clip of senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh conversing with a Pakistani journalist in a Clubhouse chat room where Singh was heard saying that the Congress would have to relook the decision of revoking Article 370 in J&K as the decision was extremely sad. "Really? This is what Pakistan wants," BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya tweeted, sharing the clip.

"In a Club House chat, Rahul Gandhi’s top aide Digvijaya Singh tells a Pakistani journalist that if Congress comes to power they will reconsider the decision of abrogating Article 370," Malviya wrote.

Digvijaya Singh, however, washed his hands off the controversy and said uneducated people might have not understood the difference between 'shall' and 'consider'.

Digvijaya Singh explained in a tweet what he meant in the Clubhouse chat.

The audio leak led to a political furore with the BJP ministers taking to Twitter and accusing the Congress in unison "This is the same Digvijaya Singh, who had termed the Pulwama attack just an accident. He had called the 26/11 attack a conspiracy of RSS and also tried to give clean chit to Pakistan at that time. It is all part of that toolkit. Digvijaya Singh said if Modi ji comes out of power and Congress's government comes, it will re-establish Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir," BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said.

Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said the comment proves that Pakistan and the Congress are on the same pedestal. "Poor governance, low credibility, bleak future & yet dream about freeing Kashmir from India. Birds of the same feather flock together!," the minister tweeted.

Union minister Jitendra Singh said comments like this would facilitate the further perpetuation of terrorism in J&K. "It's also an indication of desperation prevailing in Congress party to try to seek to come back to power, at whatever cost it might be, even it amounts to usurping or questioning the integrity of Mother India," the minister said.

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri said democracy was only in the hands of the ruling elite and insaniyat died when "instigators of violence sent their own kids abroad and gave stones to children of common folk". "Instead of playing to the gallery across the border Congress must come to terms with abrogation of article 370," the minister tweeted.

What is Clubhouse and what did Digvijay Singh say?

Clubhouse is an invite-only app where chatrooms are created on various issues and speakers are invited to talk on the virtual platform.

As deciphered from the audio clip shared by Malviya, Digvijaya Singh said, "Democracy was not there in Kashmir when they revoked Article 370. Then Insaniyat was not there because they had put everyone behind bars. Kashmiriyat is something that is basically the fundamentals of secularism. Because in a Muslim majority state, there was a Hindu Raja and both were together. In fact, Kashmiri Pundits were given Reservation in Kashmir in government services. So therefore, the decision of revoking Article 370 and reducing the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir is an extremely sad decision. And the Congress Party would certainly have to have a relook into this issue."