Digvijaya Singh raises questions over Amazon-Future deal, alleges corruption
Digvijaya Singh raises questions over Amazon-Future deal, alleges corruption

Published on Oct 03, 2021 05:56 PM IST
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Sunday levelled corruption charges over the Amazon-Future Retail business deal. (File image)
Written by Shubhangi Gupta | Edited by Avik Roy

In a veiled allegation against the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Union government, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Sunday levelled corruption charges over the Amazon-Future Retail business deal. He further demanded an investigation into the matter.

"As per reports, Amazon paid legal fees of 8,546 crore, following its dispute with Future group. Who did the company pay the fees to? It is being said that corruption has been done. We demand a committee headed by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) to investigate this matter," news agency ANI quoted the Congress leader as saying during a press briefing in Gujarat.

Singh further claimed that the way the Goods and Services Tax (GST) was structured and implemented by the Central government affected the economy of our country. "The way the GST was structured and implemented by the Central government affected the economy of our country."

He added, "According to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data in September 2016, there was 17.8 lakh crore currency in the market. According to RBI data, today this currency has increased to 27 lakh crores. It is not being clarified how this nine lakh crore currency came into our market."

He said, "From then till today, if digital transactions were more, then the cash liquidity in the market should have been less. Corruption, black money and terrorism should have ended, the fake currency should have ended but it did not happen. Today when banks have a liquidity crunch, where has it gone?"

Slamming the Centre, Singh further said the Prime Minister wants to end the medium and small scale businessmen and establish a "multi-national capitalist" country, reported ANI. This shows the ideological differences between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress.

