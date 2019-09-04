Digvijaya Singh targets party colleague in MP

india

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 01:24 IST

As cracks surfaced in the Madhya Pradesh Congress over alleged interference in the state government by Rajya Sabha member Digvijay Singh, the senior politician asked his critic, forest minister Umang Singhar, to speak to chief minister and state party chief Kama Nath about his grievances.

Singhar has accused Singh, a former CM, of running the government from “behind the curtains”, has written to interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi alleging that he was trying to destabilise the government and establish himself as a rival power centre. Continuing his attack on Tuesday, the minister accused Singh of blackmailing the government and also claimed that illegal mining in the state runs under his protection

“My simple comment is he should talk to the chief minister, Kamal Nath, who happens to be Pradesh Congress Committee chief too”, said Singh when contacted for his comments after Singhar’s criticism.

Singh denied all the charges made by Singhar and said he has done nothing wrong by writing to ministers about issues raised by the people. “I am an MP and I can seek appointment with ministers to sort out issues,” he said, adding that he had written to all the ministers including his son Jaivardhan Singh, who is in charge of the urban development department.

Singhar received support from former state Congress president Arun Yadav. Another minister in Kamal Nath government, P C Sharma, criticised his cabinet colleague.

Yadav, who was a minister of state in the United Progressive Alliance government at the Centre, tweeted, “I am deeply pained to see the situation. Had I had inkling of this situation I would not have fought against a poisonous and corrupt ideology risking my life in the past 15 years.” what does he mean? what is he referring to?

Sharma questioned the propriety of the minister’s letter to the party president and alleged that he was engaging in a publicity stunt.

“He is losing his popularity. Hence he attacked such a leader of towering personality to hog the limelight. If he had any problem, he should have approached the chief minister,” Sharma said.

State BJP spokesperson Rajneesh Agrawal said, “Chief minister Kamal Nath is not able to run the government and the minister said what is known to all -- that it’s Digvijaya Singh who is running the government. But problem is amid all this chaos in the government, public is suffering. Development work has come to a halt and law and order situation is pathetic.”

Nath is reported (who reported) to have summoned the minister to his office in the context of his outbursts against Singh, a government official said on condition of anonymity.

First Published: Sep 04, 2019 01:24 IST