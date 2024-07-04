‘Dilapidated healthcare’: Akhilesh Yadav slams Yogi Adityanath govt over Hathras stampede

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday once again blamed the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh for the stampede in Hathras that killed 121 people. Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav spoke about the stampede in Hathras UP and blamed the Yogi-led BJP government for lack of emergency and health services (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan) (PTI)

“When crowd gathers, government officials and administration make adequate preparations every now and then on how to manage the crowd; what are the requirements in case of emergency,” he told PTI.

Yadav added that this is not the first time that the 'dilapidated' healthcare services in the state have failed the people.

“Those who claimed to have built new medical colleges... if the already existing medical colleges have been ruined by someone, it is the BJP government,” the SP chief added.

Yadav said that beyond the stampede, his party had been raising the issue of “healthcare in UP becoming worse”. One of the examples he cited was the case of the Saharanpur Medical College, which was proposed and then built before Yogi Adityanath became Chief Minister.

“If you look at the state of the college now, there have been no provisions made for the treatment of the poor. During emergencies, it is no longer capable of providing services to anyone. People have died just from the lack of treatment as well," he said.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also took a dig at the incumbent state health Minister, saying,“He is more concerned about his political health, than healthcare. Who will take care of his responsibilities then?”

He added, “Either there is some political vitamin, political gain from not running his office properly or the Chief Minister is responsible for depriving the health sector so it cannot run properly.”