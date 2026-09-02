Dilapidated Jaipur school, where CJP workers were attacked, demolished; new building soon

The dilapidated building of the government school in Jaipur’s Rampura Kanwarpura village, where Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) workers were attacked during the August 21 visit under the ‘School Thik Karo’ campaign, was demolished on Wednesday. A new building will now be constructed at the site at a cost of ₹18 lakh, state government said.

The Government Primary School, located in the Bagru Assembly constituency, was declared unsafe in September 2025. (@Ashutosh Ranka/X)

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The CJP described this as a victory for its campaign that aims to fix government schools. Party co-convener Ashutosh Ranka, who was injured in the August 21 attack said the school was functioning from a buffalo shed.

“During the inspection, stones were thrown at us, women were assaulted and car windows were broken. But when a good school is built for our children, it will all be worth it,” Ranka wrote on X.

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School declared unsafe

{{^usCountry}} The Government Primary School, located in the Bagru Assembly constituency, was declared unsafe in September 2025 and subsequently taken out of use. Its 18 students have since been attending classes in two rooms and a tin shed arranged by villagers. Buffaloes are also tethered near the temporary facility. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Government Primary School, located in the Bagru Assembly constituency, was declared unsafe in September 2025 and subsequently taken out of use. Its 18 students have since been attending classes in two rooms and a tin shed arranged by villagers. Buffaloes are also tethered near the temporary facility. {{/usCountry}}

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Locals welcome decision

Lalchand Sharma, a local from the area welcomed government’s decision, saying the demolition of the unsafe structure and construction of a new building were positive developments.

“The recent incidents and chaos surrounding the school were unnecessary. Schools are temples of learning and should not be politicised,” Sharma said.

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He added that villagers were happy with the decision and would extend all possible cooperation during construction.

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CJP visit and government funding

CJP workers visited the school on August 21 and were attacked by a group of people present there. The incident triggered criticism of the state government. Two days later, on August 23, the Rajasthan government announced funds for the construction of a new school building.

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According to the government order, ₹12 lakh was approved from the District Mineral Foundation Trust on August 13, while another ₹6 lakh was sanctioned from the MLA fund, taking the total allocation to ₹18 lakh.