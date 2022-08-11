Dileep sexual assault case: PC George says actress benefitted professionally

Former Kerala MLA PC George on Thursday said the actress, abducted and sexually abused by group of men in 2017 in which Malayalam star Dileep is also an accused, did not suffer much loss and rather, benefitted professionally after the incident.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

George, who is himself out on bail in sexual assault case, made the statement while talking to reporters at an event. “I don’t think she suffered any loss after the issue. The loss which she had suffered in life as a woman might be huge, if the said incident was true, but she got benefits professionally,” the veteran politician said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to a PTI report, George even mocked the use of “survivor” while referring to the case. “The survivor is getting several films now… My belief is that she got benefits in other areas,” said the former MLA, known for making controversial remarks in sensational cases, the former MLA alleged.

The article further said the George even hit out at reporters who questioned his remarks on the issue.

Earlier too, the senior politician, who represented the Poonjar Assembly for over three decades, had made similar comments against the survivor and openly extended support to Dileep, the eighth accused in the case.

He was arrested recently in a sexual assault case and over hate speeches against the minority community.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to police, the actress, who has worked in Tamil and Telugu films besides Malayalam, was molested inside her car for two hours by the accused on the night of February 17, 2017, and later escaped in a busy area.

The act was filmed by the accused. There are 10 accused in the case of whom seven were initially arrested. Dileep was arrested subsequently and let off on bail later.

(With inputs from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON