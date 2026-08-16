Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that while armed Naxalite violence in India is on the verge of elimination, a subtle threat of “dimaagi Naxals” — or intellectual Naxals — is actively attempting to incite anarchy and mislead the nation’s youth.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation during the 8oth Independence Day celebrations, at Red Fort, in New Delhi. (YouTube/@narendramodi)

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Delivering the 80th Independence Day address from the ramparts of the Red Fort, Modi said that while security forces have successfully dismantled armed Maoist insurgencies in the forests, individuals carrying an ideological Naxal mindset are quietly seeking opportunities to drag society down the wrong path.

Also read: ‘Imperative to identify, isolate dimaagi Naxals’: PM Modi in Independence Day speech

Modi says armed Naxalism nearing end, warns of ‘intellectual’ threat

Deep Dive What does PM Modi mean by 'dimaagi Naxals' in his speech? In his speech, PM Modi refers to 'dimaagi Naxals' or intellectual Naxals as individuals who promote an ideological mindset that he believes misleads the youth and incites anarchy, despite the decline of armed Naxalism. Why did the opposition criticize PM Modi's remarks about intellectual Naxals? Opposition leaders criticized Modi's remarks as an attack on political opponents, labeling them as a tactic to intimidate dissenters and distract from pressing issues like education and employment. How does PM Modi suggest combating the influence of dimaagi Naxals? PM Modi suggests that society must identify and isolate these dimaagi Naxals, emphasizing the need to connect the youth with the mainstream to transform India into a developed nation.

Modi cautioned that Maoist ideology had historically embedded itself in the corridors of power and advisory committees, influencing government policies for decades.

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{{^usCountry}} “We must isolate these dimaagi (intellectual) Naxals and connect the country’s young generation to the mainstream of transforming our nation into a developed nation.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We must isolate these dimaagi (intellectual) Naxals and connect the country’s young generation to the mainstream of transforming our nation into a developed nation.” {{/usCountry}}

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The Prime Minister’s remarks drew swift and fierce condemnation from opposition parties, who accused Modi of using the Independence Day to attack political opponents, stigmatise legitimate dissent, and intimidate critics.

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Also read: Armed Naxalism dealt with, now time to isolate ‘dimaagi Naxals’: PM Modi in I-Day speech

Jairam Ramesh calls new terminology a ‘sure sign of desperation’

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh labelled the new terminology a “sure sign of desperation,” noting Modi’s evolving rhetoric against his critics.

“First he called his opponents ‘urban naxals’. Now he calls them ‘dimaagi Naxals’. It is a sure sign of his desperation,” Ramesh posted on X, adding that the prime minister frequently ends up adopting policies advocated by those he criticizes. “It is not for nothing that the PM has an MA being the ‘Master Abuser’ in Entire Political Science that he is.”

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Saurav Das, chief spokesperson of the Cockroach Janta Party, rejected the Prime Minister’s classification of critical youth. “dimagi Naxal or whatever is not going to work, Prime Minister. How could you loosely brand educated young people ‘Naxalis’ etc.? Just because they question your government? Sheer arrogance! Sheer incompetence at resolving their problems?” Das said in a statement on X.

Protests led by the CJP had culminated in the resignation of then education minister Dharmendra Pradhan following days of agitation by tens of thousands of students in connection with impropriety in examinations that affected the fates of hundreds of thousands.

Also read: Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge skip Independence Day celebrations again, spark 2024 reminder

CPI, TMC leaders reject Modi’s characterisation of critics

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CPI general secretary D Raja accused Modi of adding another label to right-wing tropes used to silence critics while ignoring pressing youth issues like education and employment. “PM Modi finds time and opportunity to target dissenters even on a solemn national occasion like Independence Day, conveniently forgetting what the people of India are asking of him and his government.”

“To the baseless categories repeatedly conjured up by the Right Wing: ‘anti-national’, ‘tukde-tukde gang’ and others, Modi has now added another absurd label: ‘dimaagi Naxal’. This is nothing but an attempt to stigmatize dissent and intimidate those who question the government.”

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra sarcastically embraced the label, posting, “I am a dimaagi Naxal. All cockroaches by definition are.”