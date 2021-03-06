Dinesh Trivedi joins BJP, 'Now he is in the right party,' says JP Nadda

Ahead of the crucial West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, former Trinamool Rajya Sabha MP Dinesh Trivedi on Saturday joined the BJP in the presence of party president JP Nadda in Delhi. Union minister Piyush Goyal was also present. The former Trinamool MP resigned from the Rajya Sabha on February 12, delivering an unexpected and emotional speech in the House, where he lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi, thanked Trinamool Congress for sending him to the Upper House, but said it was time to respond to his inner voice asking him to something for West Bengal.

I do not have to wait to speak to PM Modi, at least he listens: Dinesh Trivedi

Welcoming the former railways minister into the party, Nadda said, "Dinesh Trivedi was the right person in the wrong party, now he is in the right party."

In his final speech in the Rajya Sabha, Trivedi said, "The way violence is being unleased in my side, democracy is being attacked, I am feeling uneasy sitting here. I am feeling uneasy sitting here. I am from the land of Subhash Chandra Bose, Khudiram, Rabindranath Tagore...There are limitations here. My party has sent me here so I am grateful. But now I can't take any more what is happening. I am feeling suffocated and that's why I want to resign from here and want to work for my Bengal."

Dinesh Trivedi joining the BJP was only a matter of time after his resignation from the Rajya Sabha and the party with which he has been associated since the beginning of the party.

Earlier when Trivedi was asked whether his resignation means he would be joining the BJP, he told HT, "It would be a privilege to join the BJP as it is the No. 1 party in the world. [Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader] Sitaram Yechury is also a good friend; so is [Maharashtra chief minister] Uddhav Thackeray. I meet [Nationalist Congress Party leader] Sharad Pawar; everybody is a friend."