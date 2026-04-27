...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Dinesh Trivedi appointed India’s high commissioner to Bangladesh amid reset in ties

Dinesh Trivedi, who had stints in the Congress and Trinamool Congress parties, is expected to take up the assignment shortly

Published on: Apr 27, 2026 09:17 pm IST
By Rezaul H Laskar, New delhi
Advertisement

India on Monday named former Union minister Dinesh Trivedi as the new high commissioner to Bangladesh, marking the first time the key position in Dhaka has been assigned to a political appointee in several decades.

Dinesh Trivedi, 75, served as railway minister and minister of state for health in the UPA government. (PTI)

Trivedi, who had stints in the Congress and Trinamool Congress parties, is expected to take up the assignment shortly, according to an announcement from the external affairs ministry.

There had been a buzz in diplomatic circles in New Delhi for the past few weeks about a political appointee being chosen for the post against the backdrop of efforts by India and Bangladesh to rebuild ties that plummeted to an all-time low during the term of the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus.

The decision to send a seasoned politician with roots in the border state of West Bengal to Dhaka comes at a time when the Indian side has made an outreach to the new government formed by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) following the election in February.

 
dinesh trivedi india bangladesh
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and UK Board Result 2026
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and UK Board Result 2026
Home / India News / Dinesh Trivedi appointed India’s high commissioner to Bangladesh amid reset in ties
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.