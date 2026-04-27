Dinesh Trivedi appointed India’s high commissioner to Bangladesh amid reset in ties

India on Monday named former Union minister Dinesh Trivedi as the new high commissioner to Bangladesh, marking the first time the key position in Dhaka has been assigned to a political appointee in several decades.

Dinesh Trivedi, 75, served as railway minister and minister of state for health in the UPA government. (PTI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Trivedi, who had stints in the Congress and Trinamool Congress parties, is expected to take up the assignment shortly, according to an announcement from the external affairs ministry.

There had been a buzz in diplomatic circles in New Delhi for the past few weeks about a political appointee being chosen for the post against the backdrop of efforts by India and Bangladesh to rebuild ties that plummeted to an all-time low during the term of the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus.

The decision to send a seasoned politician with roots in the border state of West Bengal to Dhaka comes at a time when the Indian side has made an outreach to the new government formed by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) following the election in February.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Trivedi, 75, served as railway minister and minister of state for health in the UPA government. After representing West Bengal in the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha, he resigned from the Trinamool Congress in 2021 and joined the BJP. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trivedi, 75, served as railway minister and minister of state for health in the UPA government. After representing West Bengal in the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha, he resigned from the Trinamool Congress in 2021 and joined the BJP. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} He will succeed Pranay Verma, a career diplomat who was appointed the next ambassador to Belgium and the European Union (EU). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He will succeed Pranay Verma, a career diplomat who was appointed the next ambassador to Belgium and the European Union (EU). {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Earlier this month, Bangladesh foreign minister Khalilur Rahman visited India and held talks with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and external affairs minister S Jaishankar. The focus of these meetings was bolstering ties in trade, energy and people-to-people exchanges. Rahman also reiterated Bangladesh’s demand to extradite former premier Sheikh Hasina, who has lived in self-exile in India since the collapse of her government in August 2024. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier this month, Bangladesh foreign minister Khalilur Rahman visited India and held talks with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and external affairs minister S Jaishankar. The focus of these meetings was bolstering ties in trade, energy and people-to-people exchanges. Rahman also reiterated Bangladesh’s demand to extradite former premier Sheikh Hasina, who has lived in self-exile in India since the collapse of her government in August 2024. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON