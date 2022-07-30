Dior accused of ‘cultural appropriation’ of centuries-old Chinese skirt: Report

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Updated on Jul 30, 2022 09:29 AM IST
Chinese mouthpiece Global Times reported that several students recently organised a protest at a square near Dior's flagship store in Paris.
Chinese students in Paris protest outside a Dior store on July 23, 2022 against the brand's "cultural appropriation" of traditional Chinese designs.(Global Times)
Written by Manjiri Sachin Chitre | Edited by Swati Bhasin

French luxury brand Christian Dior has been accused of cultural appropriation amid outrage in China. The controversy has erupted over a Dior pleated skirt worth USD 3,800 (INR 3,03,088), which is part of its recent fall collection. Chinese social media users and protesters have claimed that the skirt was “inspired by a centuries-old traditional garment”, multiple reports said.

The row over cultural appropriation - unacknowledged adoption of a certain culture, ethnicity, or race through means of their clothes, and or makeup - began earlier this month after Chinese social media users accused the brand of not acknowledging the “inspiration” behind the design.

Chinese mouthpiece Global Times reported that several students recently organised a protest at a square near Dior's flagship store in Paris, holding pictures that compared Dior's new skirt with the traditional Chinese horse face skirt. The protesting students held up banners that read: "This is a traditional Chinese dress," "Dior plagiarized the design" and "Stop cultural appropriation."

It further reported that the protest was organized by Paris-based Chinese students - joined by demonstrators from other French cities, Spain, as well as Italy.

Some of the demonstrators were reportedly seen wearing historical Chinese dress called ‘Hanfu’.

According to the demonstrators, the pleated wool and mohair skirt is an item of historic Chinese clothing known as a "mamianqun," or “horse face skirt”. However, Dior described the clothing as a “hallmark Dior silhouette”.

The design of the skirt has pleated sides and openings at both the front and back. The skirt is known to be well-suited for horse riding. The skirts are often worn by people belonging to the ‘Hanfu’ subculture.

