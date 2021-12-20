Diplomat Pradeep Rawat made next envoy to China: MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Monday diplomat Pradeep Kumar Rawat will be India's next Ambassador to China. Rawat, who will succeed Vikram Misri, had earlier served in Hong Kong and Beijing.

At present, Rawat, an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer of 1990 batch, is serving as the Indian ambassador to the Netherlands.

In a statement, the MEA said Rawat is expected to take up the new assignment shortly.

Rawat's appointment comes in the midst of a lingering dispute with China along the border in eastern Ladakh.

Rawat had served as ambassador of India to Indonesia and Timor-Leste from September 2017 to December 2020. A PTI report said he is fluent in Mandarin.

