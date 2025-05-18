Diplomatic outreach a national mission: Kiren Rijiju

The government’s diplomatic outreach is not a political mission, but an attempt to articulate India’s point of view on the Pahalgam terror attack and subsequent armed conflict with Pakistan, Union parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju told Smriti Kak Ramachandran in an interview on Saturday. Edited excerpts: Kiren Rijiju

How and when did the Centre decide to send delegates to other countries to brief about Operation Sindoor?

We felt there is a need to project India’s voice to the world. This is not a political mission, but a national one. Leaders from various parties will be India’s representatives... They will give details about Operation Sindoor (India’s military strikes targeting terrorist infrastructure in territories controlled by Pakistan).

What was the response of the political parties when you reached out to them with the proposal?

Like I said, it is a national mission. There’s no expectation of any different voice... Everybody appreciated this and called it a good effort.

At the all-party meeting on May 8, leaders across party lines had backed the Centre. What were the key suggestions?

Almost all the parties had said that we must put across our point of view strongly. And (leaders of ) all the parties said they will stand by the government in any decision...

Some opposition parties have demanded a special session of Parliament to discuss Operation Sindoor. What is the government’s response?

Right now, what is more important is this mission that we are carrying out to put forward India’s position... So let us finish with this first.

The statement issued by your ministry says the delegations will also have prominent political personalities and distinguished diplomats. Could you tell us more about the delegates?

We will release the whole list shortly. Each delegation will have between eight and nine people, who will travel to about five countries each.

And in terms of what the outreach will be like, what kind of preparation is being done. How will these delegates address audiences abroad?

All those details will be shared later... The external affairs ministry will prepare the document (for outreach) and it will be shared.