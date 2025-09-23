New Delhi, Disability inclusion must be at the heart of social and economic development, United Nations Resident Coordinator in India, Shombi Sharp, said on Monday, stressing the role of media, legislation, and partnerships in transforming lives. Disability inclusion must be at heart of social, economic development: UN official

Sharp, speaking at a media sensitisation workshop on Monday, noted that an estimated 1.3 billion people nearly the population of India are persons with disabilities.

“One can expect something like 16% in any community, country, and culture across the board,” he said, underlining the need for every society to integrate disability rights fully.

Sharp was addressing an event organised by a nonprofit, Rising Flame, in collaboration with the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, the Goa State Commissioner’s office, UN in India, and UN Women,

“Disability inclusion is the priority and mandate of the entire UN system. Disability inclusion must be at the heart of social and economic development,” he said, welcoming participants in Hindi.

He said everything the UN does “touches on disability inclusion at the core.”

The UN official framed inclusion not just as a human rights issue but also as a driver of development.

“As communities and countries embrace disability inclusion, it really is for the benefit of everybody in society,” Sharp said. He praised India’s legislative framework, including the Persons with Disabilities Act, but emphasised that the challenge lies in translating laws into lived reality.

The media, he argued, plays a crucial role in changing mindsets.

“The ability of media to be really a change agent and to shift narratives from charity to rights-based, from silence to active voice, from margins to mainstream, is powerful,” Sharp said.

He cited a recent Supreme Court ruling directing authentic and respectful portrayals of persons with disabilities, noting that “media carries those judgments to the average person on the street.”

Sharp lauded the Purple Fest for combining “serious, roll-up-the-sleeves hard work” with culture, sports, arts, and excitement for all ages.

“It has become an international phenomenon, really empowering and heartening,” he said.

The UN, he stressed, was proud to be a “humble partner” in India’s journey toward a disability-inclusive path aligned with the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals and India’s vision for 2047. He also pointed to the Goa Charter on disability-inclusive census as a significant step forward.

