'Disclaimer put on WHO website': Govt on incorrect map of India

The government said on Thursday that the issue of wrong depiction of India's map on World Health Organisation's (WHO) website has been raised strongly, including at the highest level.

Speaking on the issue, Minister of State of the ministry of external affairs (MEA) V Muraleedharan said the WHO has now put a disclaimer on its portal.

"The issue of wrong depiction of map of India on World Health Organisation's website has been raised strongly with WHO including at the highest level. In response WHO has informed Permanent Mission of India in Geneva that they've put a disclaimer on portal," the minister said.

"The disclaimer says designations employed and presentation of these materials don't imply expression of any opinion on part of WHO concerning legal status of any country, territory or area or of its authorities or concerning legal status of any country, territory or area of its authorities or concerning delimitation of its frontiers or boundaries. Dotted/dashed lines on maps represent approximate border lines for which there may not be full agreement," Muraleedharan added.

Nevertheless, government of India's position on right depiction of boundaries is unambiguously reiterated, he concluded.

India has conveyed its "deep displeasure" to WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus over the issue. The government has sent three letter so far to the WHO chief, through its mission in Geneva.

In the last letter sent on January 8, India asked the world body to replace the incorrect maps.

The maps, including those in the coronavirus dashboard, show the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in a different shade than the rest of India. The Shaksgam Valley spread across 5,168 sq km, which was illegally ceded by Pakistan to China in 1963, is shown as part of China. The Aksai Chin region occupied by China in 1954 is shown in light blue strips, a shade similar to the colour used to depict Chinese territory.

Publishing inaccurate maps of India is a criminal offence under Indian law, punishable with a six-month jail term and fine.