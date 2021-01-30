Disclosure of interest in info sought under RTI not ‘necessary’ but ‘important’

The Delhi high court has modified its earlier order to state that disclosure of applicant’s interest in the information sought under the Right to Information (RTI) Act is not “necessary” but “important” when sought for personal reasons.

On Friday, justice Prathiba Singh modified her earlier order where it had said that the reason for disclosure of applicant’s interest is “necessary”.

Earlier, the judge, in an order of Jan 12, had said that whenever information is sought under the RTI Act, disclosure of interest in the information sought is necessary.

The court had passed the order while dismissing the plea of a man who had sought details of the persons appointed at the President’s secretariat for the post of Multi Tasking Staff. The judge had said that the petitioner had “cleverly” concealed the information from the court that he had filed the plea because his daughter had been unsuccessful in this selection process.

The court also imposed a cost of ₹25,000 on the petitioner for hiding the facts while also noting that disclosing details of the appointed staff will be a complete invasion of their privacy.

On Friday, the court issued a corrigendum and said, “There is an inadvertent omission in Para 12 of Jan 12 order.

“Whenever personal information is sought under the RTI Act, the disclosure of information of an interest in such information is important,” she said.

The plea by the man through his counsel had sought information from the President Secretariat about the candidates who had appeared, who successfully cleared the exam etc for the recruitment of multitasking staff.

Advocate Anurag Alhluwalia, Central government’s standing counsel, had told the court that while five of the six information sought were provided to the man, the last one, with respect to the phone numbers, names and residential addresses of the successful candidates was not given because that would infringe with their privacy.

During the hearing, the court repeatedly sought to know from the petitioner’s counsel the motive for seeking such information. The court was finally informed that the petitioner’s daughter had also appeared for the recruitment process and was unsuccessful in her attempt.

The counsel also relied on an earlier order passed by the high court on the petitioner’s plea and that investigation was carried out on it.

However, the court said that it was not concerned with the investigation conducted and added that the information sought cannot be given.