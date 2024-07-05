 Discontent grows in Puducherry BJP unit after Lok Sabha loss | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jul 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Discontent grows in Puducherry BJP unit after Lok Sabha loss

ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
Jul 05, 2024 07:00 AM IST

A rebellion is brewing in the Puducherry unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as MLAs raised their angst against party member and home minister A Namassivayam and the N Rangasamy-led All India N R Congress (AINRC) government.

A rebellion is brewing in the Puducherry unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as MLAs raised their angst against party member and home minister A Namassivayam and the N Rangasamy-led All India N R Congress (AINRC) government.

The MLAs believe that chief minister N Rangasamy and home minister A Namassivayam planned badly for Lok Sabha polls. (PTI)
The MLAs believe that chief minister N Rangasamy and home minister A Namassivayam planned badly for Lok Sabha polls. (PTI)

Seven MLAs, including three independents and a nominated member have been in Delhi in the past few days to meet the BJP’s central leadership. So far, they have met BJP national president JP Nadda on Wednesday.

The MLAs believe that Namassivayam — who lost the lone parliamentary seat in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls — along with chief minister Rangasamy had strategised badly for the elections.

The MLAs — A John Kumar, his son Richard John Kumar, and PML Kalyanasundaram from the BJP, the independent P Angalane, G Srinivas Ashok, and M Sivasankaran, and nominated member K Venkatesan — want the central leadership to accept their concerns.

The demands include removal of Namassivayam and AK Sai J Saravana Kumar from the Cabinet, said one of the MLAs on the condition of anonymity. They also want two MLAs from the BJP to be their successors, and for the good posts to be given to the independent MLAs in the union territory’s government.

Some of these MLAs had quit the Congress along with Namassivyam in 2021 to topple the then Congress government by defecting to the BJP. “We want the central leadership to give everyone a chance as promised,” one of the MLAs said. In the 30-member assembly, AINRC has 10 seats while the BJP has six.

The MLAs suggested the BJP come out of the coalition government and offer support from outside. They believe this would prepare the ground for the national party to form the government during the 2026 assembly elections in Puducherry.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Get Current Updates on India News, Budget 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Discontent grows in Puducherry BJP unit after Lok Sabha loss
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On