‘To discuss a joke’: What's the row between comedian Kunal Kamra and Maharashtra legislative council?

Comedian Kunal Kamra's parody song for Maharashtra deputy CM Eknath Shinde last year sparked violence at the venue by his Shiv Sena, and the controversy continues to fester still. Kamra is now facing the Maharashtra Legislative Council's Privileges Committee over the parody, and both sides are claiming the other sought is seeking more time. Kunal Kamra made a joke about Eknath Shinde last year, which led to ransacking of the venue later and also a Maharashtra legislature committee notice against him. (Photo: YT/@KunalKamra)

Kamra, who lives in Puducherry, on Friday evening denied having sought an adjournment from the committee, and asserted that the panel itself deferred the February 5 hearing.

What is the controversy between Kunal Kamra and Maharashtra Legislative Council? No stranger to controversy for his political satire and anti-authority takes, Kamra had obliquely referred to Eknath Shinde as a traitor in a standup routine last year.

In his performance at the Unicontinental Mumbai hotel in Khar area of the city, he fashioned a version of a Hindi song from the Shah Rukh Khan-Madhuri Dixit-Karisma Kapoor movie ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’, to describe the 2022 breakup of Uddhav Thackeray-led original Shiv Sena by the Shinde-led group.

Shinde's rebellion led to the collapse of the then Maha Vikas Aghadi government, and formation of a new regime led by Shinde with BJP's dominant support.

The Shinde group had more MLAs — thus Shinde unseated Uddhav as CM to take the chair — and thus the faction also got the original symbol and the name of the party founded by Bal Thackeray, Uddhav's father and Shinde's mentor.

Over Kamra's joke, a group of Shinde's Sena workers reached the hotel and ransacked its office too.

How did issue reach legislative council? Earlier this week, the Privileges Committee of the Maharashtra Legislative Council — the Upper House of the legislature, the other being the Assembly — summoned Kunal Kamra along with Sushma Andhare of Uddhav's Shiv Sena (UBT) for a hearing.

This originated from a complaint or motion moved by BJP MLC Pravin Darekar in March last year. The BJP leader alleged that Kamra and Andhare used “derogatory” language for Shinde.

Kamra’s comic song, while going viral, kicked up a row in the then ongoing budget session of the legislature, evoking reactions in both Houses.

Darekar said Kamra “insulted” a “popular leader”, and thus breached the privilege of the legislature.

Sena-UBT's Andhare had released a video supporting Kamra, and asked why “those who had insulted Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj” had not been targeted. Andhare thus also found herself at the receiving end of the BJP-led alliance Mahayuti’s ire.

When's the hearing now, who sought postponement? Both Kamra and Andhare, in response to notices served on them seeking their explanation in July last year, denied the charges.

They were now summoned to appear before the House committee, headed by BJP legislator Prasad Lad, on February 5.

Prasad Lad has said Kamra and Andhare expressed their inability to attend the scheduled hearing at 2pm, February 5; and the hearing was thus rescheduled for February 17.

But Kamra disputed this version of events, and also underlined that a nine-member committee was going to “discuss a joke”.