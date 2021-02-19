On Disha Ravi’s plea, HC tells cops to stick to affidavit on ‘leaked chats’ and media to ensure authentic sources

Delhi High Court on Friday directed the city police to stick to the affidavit that they had filed regarding the leaked WhatsApp chats of climate activist Disha Ravi, arrested in connection with the ‘toolkit’ case. The court also refused to restrain media houses from reporting on the matter but asked them to ensure that their sources were authentic and to not sensationalise the issue. “The leak ought not to be disseminated that it prejudices the right of an individual,” the court said.

The court also refused to take down the articles already published and said that the issue would be considered at a later stage. It directed the editors of media houses to exercise proper editorial control so that dissemination of information does not hamper the investigation. “While a journalist cannot be asked to reveal his source, it must be authentic,” it added.

The court also told Ravi to ensure that people related to her do not share information. The Bengaluru-based climate activist asserted she would not make attempts to malign the police in sharing scandalous information.

The court dictated the order based on three factors—the balance between privacy and dignity of an individual and public interest, sovereignty and integrity of the country and the right to free speech.

It was hearing a petition filed by Ravi seeking to keep the Delhi Police from leaking “any investigation material” accessed by them as part of the probe into the ‘toolkit’ case. The police claim that the Bengaluru activist was the one who shared the document on farmers’ protest with Swedish teen activist Greta Thunberg. Ravi, however, said that the police had pre-judged her guilt and were giving “biased and defamatory narrative.”

During the hearing, the Delhi Police told the court that the 22-year-old activist’s petition to stop them from leaking probe material to the media was an attempt to defame and vilify the force and put pressure on the investigating agency.

Additional solicitor general SV Raju, who is appearing for the police told the court that the messages which have allegedly been leaked are from February 3 and Ravi was arrested on February 13. “She must have sent the messages to several people, why only blame the police,” Raju said.

The court also rebuked television channel Network 18 for the news report they had broadcast. “There is no doubt that the video is sensational, extremely sensational,” the court told the Network 18 counsel.

The police have denied leaking any investigation material contained in the first information report to the media following which the court had asked the police to file an affidavit.

Justice Prathiba M Singh, who is hearing the activist’s plea, had issued notices to the News Broadcasters Association Network 18 and Times Now news channels on Ravi’s petition.

Ravi was arrested on February 13 from her home in Bengaluru and produced before a Delhi court on the next day for her alleged involvement in sharing the toolkit related to the ongoing farmers’ protest on Delhi’s borders with Thunberg. The police have alleged that Ravi had later asked the Swedish activist to take down the post that comprised the document after its incriminating details accidentally got into the public domain.

The police have also issued warrants against Mumbai-based activist and advocate Nikita Jacob and Shantanu Muluk, an activist from Beed, for creating and sharing the document for creating and amplifying an online campaign related to the ongoing farmers’ protest on Delhi’s borders. According to the police, a second toolkit of similar nature was also in the works but could not be executed. Investigators said the second document was created by Jacob and Muluk and a UK-based activist Marina Patterson, who is allegedly linked with the global movement “Extinction Rebellion” also referred to as “XR”.

