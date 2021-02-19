IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / On Disha Ravi’s plea, HC tells cops to stick to affidavit on ‘leaked chats’ and media to ensure authentic sources
People hold placards during a protest against the arrest of climate activist Disha Ravi, in Bengaluru on February 15, 2021. (Reuters File Photo )
People hold placards during a protest against the arrest of climate activist Disha Ravi, in Bengaluru on February 15, 2021. (Reuters File Photo )
india news

On Disha Ravi’s plea, HC tells cops to stick to affidavit on ‘leaked chats’ and media to ensure authentic sources

The court was hearing a petition filed by Ravi seeking to keep the Delhi Police from leaking “any investigation material” accessed by them as part of the probe into the ‘toolkit’ case.
READ FULL STORY
By Richa banka | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:45 PM IST

Delhi High Court on Friday directed the city police to stick to the affidavit that they had filed regarding the leaked WhatsApp chats of climate activist Disha Ravi, arrested in connection with the ‘toolkit’ case. The court also refused to restrain media houses from reporting on the matter but asked them to ensure that their sources were authentic and to not sensationalise the issue. “The leak ought not to be disseminated that it prejudices the right of an individual,” the court said.

The court also refused to take down the articles already published and said that the issue would be considered at a later stage. It directed the editors of media houses to exercise proper editorial control so that dissemination of information does not hamper the investigation. “While a journalist cannot be asked to reveal his source, it must be authentic,” it added.

The court also told Ravi to ensure that people related to her do not share information. The Bengaluru-based climate activist asserted she would not make attempts to malign the police in sharing scandalous information.

The court dictated the order based on three factors—the balance between privacy and dignity of an individual and public interest, sovereignty and integrity of the country and the right to free speech.

It was hearing a petition filed by Ravi seeking to keep the Delhi Police from leaking “any investigation material” accessed by them as part of the probe into the ‘toolkit’ case. The police claim that the Bengaluru activist was the one who shared the document on farmers’ protest with Swedish teen activist Greta Thunberg. Ravi, however, said that the police had pre-judged her guilt and were giving “biased and defamatory narrative.”

During the hearing, the Delhi Police told the court that the 22-year-old activist’s petition to stop them from leaking probe material to the media was an attempt to defame and vilify the force and put pressure on the investigating agency.

Additional solicitor general SV Raju, who is appearing for the police told the court that the messages which have allegedly been leaked are from February 3 and Ravi was arrested on February 13. “She must have sent the messages to several people, why only blame the police,” Raju said.

The court also rebuked television channel Network 18 for the news report they had broadcast. “There is no doubt that the video is sensational, extremely sensational,” the court told the Network 18 counsel.

The police have denied leaking any investigation material contained in the first information report to the media following which the court had asked the police to file an affidavit.

Justice Prathiba M Singh, who is hearing the activist’s plea, had issued notices to the News Broadcasters Association Network 18 and Times Now news channels on Ravi’s petition.

Ravi was arrested on February 13 from her home in Bengaluru and produced before a Delhi court on the next day for her alleged involvement in sharing the toolkit related to the ongoing farmers’ protest on Delhi’s borders with Thunberg. The police have alleged that Ravi had later asked the Swedish activist to take down the post that comprised the document after its incriminating details accidentally got into the public domain.

The police have also issued warrants against Mumbai-based activist and advocate Nikita Jacob and Shantanu Muluk, an activist from Beed, for creating and sharing the document for creating and amplifying an online campaign related to the ongoing farmers’ protest on Delhi’s borders. According to the police, a second toolkit of similar nature was also in the works but could not be executed. Investigators said the second document was created by Jacob and Muluk and a UK-based activist Marina Patterson, who is allegedly linked with the global movement “Extinction Rebellion” also referred to as “XR”.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
farmers protest
Close
In the complaint, the family had alleged that the victim, who is a Class 7 student, was called by the accused to his home on August 15 last year and raped her there, police said.(Reuters File Photo)
In the complaint, the family had alleged that the victim, who is a Class 7 student, was called by the accused to his home on August 15 last year and raped her there, police said.(Reuters File Photo)
india news

UP: 13-year-old rape victim gives birth to baby girl; newborn dies minutes later

PTI, Chitrakoot
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:17 PM IST
The minor girl was allegedly raped by a 29-year-old man several times last year, police said, adding the accused was arrested on February 9.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"Mamata Banerjee may not attend the Niti Aayog's February 20 meeting," a senior TMC leader said on condition of anonymity.(PTI)
"Mamata Banerjee may not attend the Niti Aayog's February 20 meeting," a senior TMC leader said on condition of anonymity.(PTI)
india news

Mamata Banerjee likely to skip Niti Aayog meeting on February 20

PTI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:17 PM IST
  • Banerjee had earlier skipped the Niti Aayog's meetings and termed it as a "fruitless" exercise, alleging that the body has "no financial power" and cannot support the state plans.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The man fell from the trolley after it hit a tower while descending.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The man fell from the trolley after it hit a tower while descending.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
india news

Chhattisgarh: Labourer died in a rope-way trolley accident in Rajnandgaon

By Ritesh Mishra | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Raipur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:15 PM IST
  • The 1,300-metre-long ropeway where the accident took place was inaugurated in March last year for ferrying devotees to the Bamleshwari Devi temple.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers and tanks during military disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) at the India-China border in Ladakh. (AFP)
People Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers and tanks during military disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) at the India-China border in Ladakh. (AFP)
india news

Disengagement in Pangong Tso over, 10th round of talks tomorrow

By Rahul Singh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:14 PM IST
The Pangong Lake disengagement took place on strategic heights on both banks of the lake, and saw both armies pull back their frontline troops, tanks, infantry combat vehicles and artillery guns
READ FULL STORY
Close
Goa Chief Minister, Dr Pramod Sawant inaugurating "Vision for All" on Thursday at Ravindra Bhavan, Margao.(Twitter: @DrPramodPSawant)
Goa Chief Minister, Dr Pramod Sawant inaugurating "Vision for All" on Thursday at Ravindra Bhavan, Margao.(Twitter: @DrPramodPSawant)
india news

Free eye check-up camps to be held across state: Goa CM

ANI, Margao
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 11:59 AM IST
Speaking at inauguration of 'Vision for All' organised by the State's Health Services, the Chief Minister said that the govt intends to provide super specialty eye treatment.
READ FULL STORY
Close
After a nine-month standoff, the two militaries reached the agreement on disengagement in the north and south banks of Pangong lake. (AP Photo)
After a nine-month standoff, the two militaries reached the agreement on disengagement in the north and south banks of Pangong lake. (AP Photo)
india news

India, China to hold 10th round of talks tomorrow, discuss other friction points

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:18 PM IST
India and China will hold the 10th round of corps commander level talks on Saturday to discuss disengagement from other friction points after their troops moved out from both the banks of Pangong Lake in the tense eastern Ladakh sector along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ramdev's Patanjali had last year brought out its medicine against Covid-19.(PTI file photo)
Ramdev's Patanjali had last year brought out its medicine against Covid-19.(PTI file photo)
india news

Ramdev releases research paper on ayurvedic Covid-19 medicine Coronil

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 11:44 AM IST
Union health minister Harsh Vardhan and Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari were also present at the event.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The first application for a birth certificate required for obtaining the UAE visa was rejected by the health department(HT Photo)
The first application for a birth certificate required for obtaining the UAE visa was rejected by the health department(HT Photo)
india news

A year later, UAE govt grants birth certificate to interfaith couple’s child

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hindustan Times, Hyderabad
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 11:48 AM IST
  • The Indian couple was told that according to marriage rules for expatriates in the UAE, a Muslim man can marry a non-Muslim woman but a Muslim woman cannot marry a non-Muslim man
READ FULL STORY
Close
Search and rescue operations for the missing underway in Chamoli. (ANI)
Search and rescue operations for the missing underway in Chamoli. (ANI)
india news

Uttarakhand flash flood: Death toll increases to 61

By Neeraj Santoshi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 11:26 AM IST
District magistrate Swati Bhadauria said 34 of the bodies have been identified and 14 [of the bodies] have been recovered from the 1.7km-long tunnel at the NTPC’s power project in Tapovan
READ FULL STORY
Close
People hold placards during a protest against the arrest of climate activist Disha Ravi, in Bengaluru on February 15, 2021. (Reuters File Photo )
People hold placards during a protest against the arrest of climate activist Disha Ravi, in Bengaluru on February 15, 2021. (Reuters File Photo )
india news

On Disha Ravi’s plea, HC tells cops to stick to affidavit on ‘leaked chats’ 

By Richa banka | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:45 PM IST
The court was hearing a petition filed by Ravi seeking to keep the Delhi Police from leaking “any investigation material” accessed by them as part of the probe into the ‘toolkit’ case.
READ FULL STORY
Close
No arrest has been made in this connection so far, police said.(ANI | Representational image)
No arrest has been made in this connection so far, police said.(ANI | Representational image)
india news

500 booked for flouting Covid-19 norms at birthday party in Thane, Maharashtra

PTI, Thane
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 11:00 AM IST
The birthday party was held during the intervening night of February 17 and 18 at Deslepada, the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) said on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembering Shivaji Maharaj.(Twitter: @narendramodi)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembering Shivaji Maharaj.(Twitter: @narendramodi)
india news

PM Modi pays tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 10:47 AM IST
Chhatrapati Shivaji was born on February 19, 1630 at Shivneri Fort in Pune.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Commuters standing maintaining social distancing norms during the Covid-19 outbreak at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, in Mumbai on Thursday. (ANI Photo )
Commuters standing maintaining social distancing norms during the Covid-19 outbreak at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, in Mumbai on Thursday. (ANI Photo )
india news

Coronavirus mutations found in 2 Maharashtra districts

PTI, Pune
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 10:47 AM IST
"We were asked by the state government to conduct genome sequencing of samples. The D614G strain which is prevalent was found in all the samples," an official said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rahul Gandhi had been attacking the Central government over the India-China border tensions.(PTI)
Rahul Gandhi had been attacking the Central government over the India-China border tensions.(PTI)
india news

Furore over Rahul Gandhi's questions on defence in Parliamentary panel's meeting

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 10:24 AM IST
The CDS, defence secretary, Director General Military Operations (DGMO) and other several defence senior officials, who were present in the meeting, gave a detailed presentation in connection to budget allocations and their usage.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Active infections in the country stand at 139,542, constituting 1.27% of the cumulative cases recorded in India since January last year.(Bloomberg File Photo )
Active infections in the country stand at 139,542, constituting 1.27% of the cumulative cases recorded in India since January last year.(Bloomberg File Photo )
india news

India's active Covid-19 cases up by 2,200; tally surges over 10.96 million

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 10:23 AM IST
  • The rising cases in the last week have put authorities on guard as parts of the country have witnessed a fresh wave of increased infections.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP