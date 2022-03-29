Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India News
india news

Dismissed Meghalaya cop gets life term for raping minors

On March 24, he was held guilty of raping two sisters at the Ampati police station when he was its in charge
(HT (Representative photo))
Published on Mar 29, 2022 11:30 AM IST
ByDavid Laitphlang

Shillong: A special court has sentenced a former police inspector to life imprisonment for raping two teenage sisters nine years ago in Meghalaya’s South West Garo Hills district.

Special public prosecutor Evalarisha Rynjah last week sought life imprisonment for the convict, Nurul Islam. Judge FS Sangma announced the quantum of sentence on Monday.

On March 24, Sangma held the former inspector guilty of raping the two sisters at the Ampati police station when he was its in charge. The convict raped one of the two at gunpoint at the police station.

The father of the two filed a case against the then officer in charge saying the convict also threatened to kill them and to implicate them in criminal cases. The inspector was dismissed from service after he was charged in the case. He escaped from police custody before surrendering to a court in Shillong.

