Dismissed Meghalaya cop gets life term for raping minors

Shillong: A special court has sentenced a former police inspector to life imprisonment for raping two teenage sisters nine years ago in Meghalaya’s South West Garo Hills district.

Special public prosecutor Evalarisha Rynjah last week sought life imprisonment for the convict, Nurul Islam. Judge FS Sangma announced the quantum of sentence on Monday.

On March 24, Sangma held the former inspector guilty of raping the two sisters at the Ampati police station when he was its in charge. The convict raped one of the two at gunpoint at the police station.

The father of the two filed a case against the then officer in charge saying the convict also threatened to kill them and to implicate them in criminal cases. The inspector was dismissed from service after he was charged in the case. He escaped from police custody before surrendering to a court in Shillong.