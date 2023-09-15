Dissent brews in BJP over proposed alliance with JD(S)

As the Janata Dal (Secular) (JD(S))and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) prepare to discuss the terms of a pre-poll alliance, voices of dissent can be seen emerging from within the saffron party. This comes just days after the leader of the JD(S) expressed objections to the party’s decision to join forces with the BJP.

Former BJP MLA and prominent Vokkaliga leader Preetham Gowda stated that the JD(S) intends to use an alliance with their party to strengthen their own support base, and no BJP worker in Karnataka would be willing to endorse such an arrangement. “Let the BJP stand firm in the 28 Lok Sabha constituencies, and I wholeheartedly support the idea of Narendra Modi continuing as Prime Minister. We are well aware of the BJP’s intent to retain power at the national level,” he told reporters in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Gowda further asked why should he support the workers of the party (JD(S)), who attacked his house as part of a political vendetta. “But I have been hearing JD(S) leaders stating that they want the alliance to retain their workers and strengthen their party. If that is their objective, no worker of the BJP in Karnataka will support this,” he said.

Preetham Gowda remarked that if the JD(S) desires an alliance, they should openly declare that it would help the BJP win all 28 seats in Karnataka. “Later, we can decide on the seat-sharing, based on survey results. BJP leaders know how to strengthen their party. We need not forge an alliance to help them improve their strength,” he added.

The leader also pointed out that aligning with the JD(S) would impact the party’s fight against dynasty politics. “BJP has been fighting against dynasty politics. If there is an alliance with the JD(S), who will become their candidate in Hassan? Of course, a member of the Deve Gowda family will become the candidate. If so, why should we support that party?”

Hours after Gowda expressed his concerns about his party’s decision, former chief minister BS Yediyurappa, who returned to Bengaluru following his participation in the BJP Central Election Committee meeting in Delhi, clarified that during the meeting, there was no discussion regarding an alliance with the JD(S).

Yediyurappa also stated that he is unaware of what Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah are thinking about the possibility of BJP forming an understanding with JD(S) for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

“Yesterday’s discussions primarily revolved around the G20 and Madhya Pradesh elections. There was limited time for other matters, and Karnataka was not discussed. I cannot speculate on the thoughts of PM Modi and Amit Shah,” Yediyurappa explained.

Regarding objections raised by certain state leaders regarding the alliance, Yediyurappa clarified that the ultimate decision would be made by leaders in Delhi. “What the leadership in Delhi says is more important. This issue did not come up for discussion yesterday, during my visit to Delhi. Certainly, any decision made by the high command in Delhi will involve consultations with state leadership. However, so far, no discussions have taken place concerning electoral understanding and other matters,” he said.

Last week, Yediyurappa “confirmed” that the BJP and JD(S) would form an alliance in the state for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, with home minister Amit Shah agreeing to allocate four seats to the regional party. However, JD(S) leadership claimed that nothing had been finalised and talks will be held soon.

On Monday, JD(S) MLA from Gurmitkal, Sharanagouda Kandakur, said that joining hands with the BJP will threaten the party’s future. “The Congress-JD(S) government was brought down by the BJP. In the 2023 elections, our party’s division of votes helped the BJP. Now, if we go with the BJP, what will be our political future tomorrow?” he asked.

“We have followed the orders of the party’s leaders no matter what. Ultimately, when it comes to the field, the alliance with the BJP raises questions about our political existence. This question haunts all of our leaders,” Sharangowda Kandakur added.

