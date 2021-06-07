'Distraction strategy': Bengal governor hits back at Mahua Moitra

West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday rubbished the allegations levelled by Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra that his family members and other acquaintances have been appointed as officers on special duty (OSDs) in Raj Bhavan. Calling it "factually wrong", governor Dhankar said it's a "distraction strategy" to divert attention from "alarming law and order situation" in the state.

"Assertion @MahuaMoitra in tweet & Media that six coterminous appointee OSDs in personal staff are relatives is FACTUALLY WRONG. OSDs are from three states and belong to four different castes. None of them is part of close family. Four of them are not from my caste or state," he said on Twitter.

"This is unfolding of “distraction strategy” to divert attention from alarming law and order scenario @MamataOfficial. Would continue undeterred and with zeal to serve the people of state and vindicate my oath of office under Article 159 of the Constitution," Dhankar said in another tweet.

Moitra had on Sunday tweeted a list of six OSDs, claiming these are the governor's relatives and two relatives of a former aides-de-camp (EDC).

The list that Moitra shared had names of OSD to governor Abbhudoy Singh Sekhawat, OSD-coordination Akhil Chowdhury, OSD-administration Ruchi Dubey, OSD-protocol Prasant Diksit, OSD-IT Koustav S Valikar and newly appointed OSD Kishan Dhankar.

The TMC leader was reacting to Dhankhar’s tweets on alleged post-assembly poll violence in West Bengal. Addressing the governor as 'uncle-ji', Moitra said the situation in Bengal will improve if Dhankar leaves with his “extended family”.

“Only way West Bengal’s grim situation will improve is if you move your sorry self back to Delhi and find another job. Some suggestions: 1. Advisor to Ajay Bisht Yogi CM on how best to ThokDo opposition. 2. Advisor to Home Minister on how best to hide during a pandemic,” Moitra said in her tweet.

Dhankar took over as West Bengal governor on July 30, 2019. The acrimonious relationship between the governor and the TMC government has been in the news since September that year.