'Distressed, pained...': President, PM on Andhra bus accident, 2 lakh relief

President Ram Nath Kovind and prime minister Narendra Modi have condoled the death of eight people in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor after a tragic bus accident. The president said he was left 'distressed' by the news and offered condolences to the families of those who died. The prime minister announced ₹2 lakh compensation for the victims' families from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund and ₹50,000 to those injured in the incident.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Distressed to know that a road accident in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh caused loss of lives. My condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for speedy recovery of the injured," the president said.

"Pained by the loss of lives in a tragic bus accident in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh. Condolences to the bereaved families. I hope the injured recover soon," the prime minister's office tweeted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"The next of kin of the deceased would be given ₹2 lakh from PMNRF and ₹50,000 would be given to the injured: PM Narendra Modi," the PMO added.

Earlier today governor Biswabhusan Harichandan said eight people had died and several others were injured after a private bus had an accident.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

District officials said the accident took place when the bus carrying 63 persons of a marriage party lost control on a mountain road and fell into a gorge. It was travelling from Dharmavaram in Anantapuram district to Tirupati.

READ: Eight killed, over 40 injured as bus plunges into valley near Tirupati

According to police in Tirupati, negligence by the the driver is the cause of the accident. The police told PTI the accident took place 25 km from the town.

The accident happened at around 10.30 pm Saturday night. The victims include the driver and others belonging to a group of family and friends.

Since it was pitch dark and the valley was deep, police and rescue workers had to struggle to save survivors, and did so with flood lights.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}