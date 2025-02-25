Diverted American Airlines flight expected to land in Delhi on Feb 26:Officials

American Airlines flight AA292, which was forced to divert to Rome’s Leonardo da Vinci Airport, is expected to land in Delhi on Wednesday morning, after a delay of over 48 hours, Delhi airport officials confirmed. An Italian Air Force Eurofighter aircraft escorts an American Airlines plane in this handout photo. (Reuters photo)

The officials said the flight is scheduled to depart Rome at 4:30pm IST. It usually takes around seven hours and forty minutes to reach Delhi from Rome, subject to weather conditions.

According to FlightRadar24, a live aircraft tracking website, a flight to Delhi is scheduled to depart from Rome at 12pm local time on Tuesday.

On Sunday, American Airlines said in a statement that the flight AA292 was diverted to Rome due to a “possible security concern”.

Meanwhile, the airline filed a complaint with Delhi’s IGI airport police on Monday.

The aircraft, a B787-9, was escorted by Italian Air Force fighter jets and safely landed in Rome. Passengers were then instructed to disembark. It was, however, found to be a hoax.

“Those with valid passports showing entry into European territory have already been transferred to hotels. Passengers without a visa or passport allowing entry into European territory will be accommodated in the available airport lounges,” Leonardo da Vinci Airport spokesperson Federica Pistola said in a video message shared with news agency PTI.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) at IGI Airport, Usha Rangnani, said, “The security threat prompted the diversion of American Airlines Flight AA292, traveling from New York to Delhi, to Rome on February 23.”

An email concerning a potential threat to Flight AA292 was received on February 23, Rangnani confirmed.

“Following standard security protocols, the flight was diverted and safely landed in Rome, Italy.”

She added that American Airlines filed a complaint on Monday, which led to the registration of an FIR.

According to officials aware of the details, the email was received by Delhi International Airport Ltd. (DIAL) via VPN.

“The first information report (FIR) was lodged under Sections 217/351(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 3 of the Suppression of Unlawful Acts Against the Safety of Civil Aviation Act. The matter is under investigation, and security agencies are taking all necessary measures to ensure passenger safety,” Rangnani said.