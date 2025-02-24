Menu Explore
Video: Eurofighter jets escort diverted Delhi-bound American Airlines flight to Rome

ByHT News Desk
Feb 24, 2025 09:34 AM IST

American Airlines said in a statement that the New Delhi-bound flight 292 was diverted to Rome due to a 'possible security concern'.

A Delhi-bound American Airlines Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner flight from New York was diverted to Rome on Sunday, making a landing under the escort of Eurofighter jets.

The Italian Air Force's Eurofighters took off on alert to identify and escort the American Airlines flight to Rome. (X/@ItalianAirForce)
The Italian Air Force's Eurofighters took off on alert to identify and escort the American Airlines flight to Rome. (X/@ItalianAirForce)

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed that the unexpected diversion was due to a reported 'security issue'.

Flight AA 292 took off from the John F Kennedy International Airport in New York at 8:14 pm on February 22 and landed at the Leonardo da Vinci-Fiumicino Airport in Rome around 5:30 pm local time.

While a security concern was mentioned, the FAA did not disclose the exact reason behind the issue, saying that the diversion was made as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of everyone aboard the aircraft.

ALSO READ | Why was American Airlines' New York-New Delhi flight abruptly diverted to Rome?

However, Reuters cited sources to report that the flight was diverted due to an alleged bomb threat.

Visuals of the American Airlines flight, with 199 passengers and 15 crew members on board, being escorted by the Italian Air Force fighter jets surfaced on social media.

The Italian Air Force also apparently posted on X, saying that two Eurofighters of the "Aeronautic Militare" took off on alert to identify and escort a commercial aircraft headed to Delhi, "which had reversed course towards Fiumicino airport (RM) due to a report of a presumed explosive device on board".

Visuals from inside the fighter jet:

Later, the American Airlines also issued a statement in this regard and said that the flight was just two hours away from its destination when an abrupt U-turn was made over the Central Asian country of Turkmenistan due to a "possible security issue".

The airline further said, "Safety and security are our top priorities and we thank our customers for their understanding."

After landing in Rome, passengers were taken to the terminal for screening, with the aircraft scheduled to undergo a thorough inspection.

(with inputs from agencies)

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs along with Super Bowl 2025 Live Updates.
See More
