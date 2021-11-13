‘Divide communities’: Kapil Sibal describes Kangana Ranaut's 'Independent India'

Amid the raging controversy triggered by Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's comment that India got real freedom in 2014, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal in a sarcastic tweet described Kangana's 'independent India' from 2014 which said yes to "abuse, tear asunder our social fabric, divide communities, spread fake news, let loose investigation agencies, file false cases". "This is Kangana's 'Independent India," the Congress leader tweeted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kangana's comment has kicked up a row and several complaints have been filed against her for insulting India's freedom movement. Though Kangana in his remark credited the BJP as by 2014, she referred to Narendra Modi's becoming the prime minister, BJP leaders have reacted strongly to the comment. Apart from BJP leader Varun Gandhi, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil said Kangana can appreciate PM Modi without criticising the freedom struggle. "Kangana Ranaut's comment on the country's fight for Independence is completely wrong. Nobody has a right to pass a negative remark on the freedom movement," he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Congress, which was at the target of Kangana's comment, raised the demand of recall of her Padma Shri to which the actor has replied and said that she would return her award and apologise too if anyone could answer her question. Which was took place in 1947, the actor asked.

"Just to set the records (sic) straight... 1857 first collective fight for freedom along with sacrifice of greats like Subhash Chandra Bose, Rani Laxmibai and Veer Savarkar ji.

"...1857 I know but which war took place in 1947 I am not aware, if someone can bring to my awareness I will give back my Padma Shri and apologise also… please help me with this (sic)," the actor posted on her Instagram story.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"..And why Gandhi let Bhagat Singh die... why Neta Bose was killed and never got Gandhi ji's support? why line of partition was drawn by a white man... ?instead of celebrating freedom why Indians killed each other some of the answers I am seeking please help me find answers (sic)," Kangana wrote.