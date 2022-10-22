Diwali rush: Platform ticket rate hiked to 50 at these railway stations

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Oct 22, 2022 01:27 PM IST

Platform ticket price at Mumbai Central, Dadar, Borivali, Bandra Terminus, Vapi, Valsad, Udhna and Surat has been increased to ₹50 amid festive season.

Rate of platform ticket has been raised to 50 at several railway stations to curb the rush during festive season.(HT)
ByHT News Desk

In a bid to curb the rush at railway stations amid festive season, Western Railway has hiked the rate of platform ticket to 50 at few nominated railway stations of Mumbai Central Division till October end. Mumbai Central, Dadar, Borivali, Bandra Terminus, Vapi, Valsad, Udhna and Surat have been nominated for increase in rate of platform tickets to regulate number of passengers on railway premises.

“In view of festive season rush at railway stations and to regulate number of passengers on railway premises, it's been decided to increase rate of platform ticket from 10 to 50 over few nominated stations of Western Railway's Mumbai Central Division till October 31,” Western Railway said, as quoted by ANI.

Western Railway has also decided to run Weekly Festival Special Trains Ahmedabad - Amritsar, Ahmedabad-Tiruchchirappalli, Mumbai Central – MaldaTown, Mumbai Central–New Delhi, Indore–Patliputra, Ahmedabad –Patna and Ahmedabad-Delhi Sarai Rohilla. Few Holiday Special Trains will be provided additional stoppage at Valsad station for the convenience of passengers.

“For the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand during the festive season, Western Railway has decided to run Weekly Festival Special Trains on Special Fare between Ahmedabad - Amritsar, Ahmedabad Tiruchchirappalli, Mumbai Central Malda Town, Mumbai Central - New Delhi Indore Patliputra, Ahmedabad Patna and Ahmedabad - Delhi Sarai Rohilla,” Western Railway said in a release.

