Diya Kumari, Prem Chand Bairwa elected as new Dy CMs of Rajasthan. Who are they?

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday elected Bhajan Lal Sharma, a first-time MLA from the Sanganer assembly constituency, as the Chief Minister of Rajasthan. In addition to appointing Bhajan Lal Sharma as the new CM the BJP has announced Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa as the Deputy Chief Ministers of the state. Know who they are.

Diya Kumari, the new deputy chief minister of Rajasthan will share the position along with Prem Chand Bairwa.(HT File)

Who is Diya Kumari, the new deputy CM of Rajasthan

Diya Kumari, the granddaughter of the last ruling maharaja of Jaipur, Man Singh II, became a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2013.

Her political journey saw success when she was elected to the Rajasthan Assembly in the 2013 elections, representing Sawai Madhopur. In a notable victory, she defeated Kirodi Lal Meena in the electoral contest.

During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Diya Kumari achieved a significant victory by defeating Congress candidate Devkinandan Kaka with a massive margin of 5,51,916 votes. This success marked her entry into the national political arena as a Member of Parliament.

Kumari was also made the in-charge of managing the conduct of the conclusion event of the BJP’s Parivartan Yatra on September 25 in Jaipur in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated.

She also the protests in Jaipur against Gehlot when the BJP organised the campaign against issues including law and order and paper leaks.

Who is Prem Chand Bairwa chosen as the new deputy chief minister along with Diya Kumari

Prem Chand Bairwa, new deputy CM of Rajasthan

The 54-year-old MLA from the Dudu Vidhan Sabha constituency Birwa defeated Congress candidate Babulal Nagar with a substantial margin of 35,743 votes in the 2023 assembly polls.

Bairwa faced defeat in the 2018 elections. In that election, he lost the seat to Babu Lala Nagar by a margin of 14,779 votes.

Prior to his setback, Bairwa had secured a victory in the Dudu constituency in 2013, defeating Congress candidate Hazari Lal Nagar with an impressive margin of 33,720 votes.

In the recently concluded elections in which 199 seats were contested, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged victorious by securing 115 seats as the results were declared on December 3. The crucial question of who would assume the role of Chief Minister generated significant suspense. Speculation surrounded the potential return of former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje to the post. Other notable BJP candidates, including Kumari, Anita Bhadel, Siddhi Kumari, Bhajan Lal Singh, and Baba Balaknath, were also considered for this role.

