DK Shivakumar chosen as Karnataka's next chief minister at CLP meet; oath likely on June 3

DK Shivakumar was chosen as Karnataka's next chief minister on Saturday at the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar greets during a press conference, as Congress leader Siddaramaiah resigned from the post of state Chief Minister, in Bengaluru, Thursday, May 28, 2026.(PTI)

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Top Congress leaders, including Shivakumar, met at the Vidhana Soudha for the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting, where he was named as the leader of the Karnataka legislature party.

The swearing-in ceremony is likely to take place on June 3, HT has learnt.

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What is happening in Karnataka?

His elevation comes two days after Siddaramaiah stepped down as chief minister, having completed a little over half of his tenure since taking office following the Congress party's victory in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections.

Since the Congress formed the government in Karnataka in 2023, there had been persistent speculation about a power-sharing arrangement between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar.

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{{^usCountry}} The arrangement, reportedly backed by the party's central leadership, was said to involve a transfer of power after two-and-a-half years, paving the way for Shivakumar to take over the top post. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The arrangement, reportedly backed by the party's central leadership, was said to involve a transfer of power after two-and-a-half years, paving the way for Shivakumar to take over the top post. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} At the Congress Legislature Party meeting, overseen by AICC general secretaries KC Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala, outgoing chief minister Siddaramaiah proposed Shivakumar's name as the new leader of the legislature party. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the Congress Legislature Party meeting, overseen by AICC general secretaries KC Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala, outgoing chief minister Siddaramaiah proposed Shivakumar's name as the new leader of the legislature party. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Ahead of the meeting, Shivakumar met Venugopal and Surjewala at a hotel in Bengaluru. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ahead of the meeting, Shivakumar met Venugopal and Surjewala at a hotel in Bengaluru. {{/usCountry}}

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