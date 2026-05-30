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DK Shivakumar chosen as Karnataka's next chief minister at CLP meet; oath likely on June 3

Shivakumar arrived at the Vidhana Soudha for the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting, where his appointment was formalised.

Updated on: May 30, 2026 05:33 pm IST
Written by Priyanjali Narayan
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DK Shivakumar was chosen as Karnataka's next chief minister on Saturday at the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar greets during a press conference, as Congress leader Siddaramaiah resigned from the post of state Chief Minister, in Bengaluru, Thursday, May 28, 2026.(PTI)

Top Congress leaders, including Shivakumar, met at the Vidhana Soudha for the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting, where he was named as the leader of the Karnataka legislature party.

The swearing-in ceremony is likely to take place on June 3, HT has learnt.

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What is happening in Karnataka?

His elevation comes two days after Siddaramaiah stepped down as chief minister, having completed a little over half of his tenure since taking office following the Congress party's victory in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections.

Since the Congress formed the government in Karnataka in 2023, there had been persistent speculation about a power-sharing arrangement between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar.

 
dk shivakumar chief minister
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / DK Shivakumar chosen as Karnataka's next chief minister at CLP meet; oath likely on June 3
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