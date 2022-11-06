Cong's DK Shivakumar won't meet ED sleuths tomorrow. He has a birthday party to attend

Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar said he will not appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday because he would have to take part in a birthday event of a party worker.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I will not appear before ED tomorrow, will be participating in a party worker's birthday event,” Shivakumar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The ED issued the summons to Shivakumar and his MP-brother DK Suresh to depose before the investigating officer on Monday for alleged money laundering in the National Herald case.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The Investigation Officer (IO) for the National Herald and Young India case has now changed. Me and my brother received summons day before yesterday (Thursday) to depose with certain documents on November 7,” Shivakumar had told reporters on Saturday. “I'm looking at it. I'm occupied with our national president's programmes on November 7. I'll take a decision on it,” he added.

He further said though he had furnished certain documents, the ED sought a few more, which they would produce before the IO.

The Congress leader said the ED and the CBI had registered separate cases against him, adding he had moved the Delhi high court over the issue.

“I am continuing the legal battle. I don’t know why they are torturing me with their repeated summons,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The latest round of questioning is related to Shivakumar and Suresh donating an unspecified amount of money in the past to Young India, the company that owns National Herald.

The agency wants to know the details of the transactions, sources said.

Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and others like Mallikarjun Kharge and Pawan Bansal have been questioned by the ED over the last few months in the case.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail