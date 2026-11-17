Karnataka chief minister DK Shivakumar challenged Tamil Nadu's opposition parties to revisit the Supreme Court’s order on Cauvery water sharing, questioning whether the DMK, AIADMK, and others have considered its directions. Karnataka chief minister DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar X/File)

Maintaining that Karnataka would honour its obligation to release water to Tamil Nadu, Shivakumar made the remarks while highlighting the legal position surrounding the Mekedatu reservoir project.

"I want to ask the AIADMK, DMK or anyone: have they seen the Supreme Court order? The Supreme Court order clearly tells that we are bound to give them water, 177 TMC of water. That is our responsibility, and we will do it," he said, as quoted by PTI.

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‘We all are friends’ says Shivakumar on Vijay Responding to a question on his interaction with Tamil Nadu chief minister C Vijay Joseph at Sonia Gandhi's book launch in Delhi yesterday, Shivakumar said the two were friends and that political differences should not come in the way of cordial relations.

"We all are friends. We are from India. We are in a public centre. See, they have their own political compulsions," he said.

According to him, Tamil Nadu was also building dams and barrages across rivers without objection from Karnataka. "They (Tamil Nadu government) are also building dams across. We are not troubling anyone," he said.

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Shivakumar said Tamil Nadu parties had approached the court seeking a review even after the judgment, but without success.

Shivakumar also took exception to remarks made by certain union ministers, asserting that the Centre, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, should extend its backing to the Mekedatu project.

Citing support for the initiative from a former PM, he argued that the proposed reservoir would serve the interests of several Karnataka districts, including Mandya, Mysuru and Hassan, as well as Bengaluru, while also benefiting Tamil Nadu.

"They should have the basic knowledge of what the balancing reservoir is," he added.