‘Have they read SC order': Shivakumar hits out at Tamil Nadu Oppn parties opposing Mekedatu project
Responding to a question on his recent interaction with Tamil Nadu chief minister Vijay at Sonia Gandhi's book launch, Shivakumar said the two were friends.
Karnataka chief minister DK Shivakumar challenged Tamil Nadu's opposition parties to revisit the Supreme Court’s order on Cauvery water sharing, questioning whether the DMK, AIADMK, and others have considered its directions.
Maintaining that Karnataka would honour its obligation to release water to Tamil Nadu, Shivakumar made the remarks while highlighting the legal position surrounding the Mekedatu reservoir project.
"I want to ask the AIADMK, DMK or anyone: have they seen the Supreme Court order? The Supreme Court order clearly tells that we are bound to give them water, 177 TMC of water. That is our responsibility, and we will do it," he said, as quoted by PTI.
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‘We all are friends’ says Shivakumar on Vijay
Responding to a question on his interaction with Tamil Nadu chief minister C Vijay Joseph at Sonia Gandhi's book launch in Delhi yesterday, Shivakumar said the two were friends and that political differences should not come in the way of cordial relations.
"We all are friends. We are from India. We are in a public centre. See, they have their own political compulsions," he said.
According to him, Tamil Nadu was also building dams and barrages across rivers without objection from Karnataka. "They (Tamil Nadu government) are also building dams across. We are not troubling anyone," he said.
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Shivakumar said Tamil Nadu parties had approached the court seeking a review even after the judgment, but without success.
Shivakumar also took exception to remarks made by certain union ministers, asserting that the Centre, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, should extend its backing to the Mekedatu project.
Citing support for the initiative from a former PM, he argued that the proposed reservoir would serve the interests of several Karnataka districts, including Mandya, Mysuru and Hassan, as well as Bengaluru, while also benefiting Tamil Nadu.
"They should have the basic knowledge of what the balancing reservoir is," he added.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNidhi Giri
Nidhi Giri is a Senior Content Producer at the Hindustan Times. A Delhi-based journalist with over four years of experience in the news media industry, she specialises in national affairs, geopolitics, and policy shifts. Her expertise spans breaking news coverage, live blogging, and long-form explainers. Prior to joining HT, Nidhi was part of the newsrooms at Asian News International (ANI) and The Daily Jagran where she led newsroom shifts, contributed to planned content, and edited stories. She has led real-time coverage of major national and international events. Highlights of her career include an exclusive interview with Supreme Court Judge Justice N Kotiswar Singh, coverage of Lok Sabha Polls 2024, Union Budget, Operation Sindoor, Parliament Sessions, multiple state assembly elections, G20 New Delhi Summit 2023, India AI Summit, US Presidential Elections, and US-Iran conflict. Nidhi is an alumna of Birla Vidya Niketan, Delhi, and holds a BA in English Honours from Bharati College, University of Delhi. She also holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from Indian Institute Of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and an MA in Mass Communication. Outside the newsroom, Nidhi enjoys spending time with her family, exploring new restaurants, and maintaining an active lifestyle through her gym sessions.Read More