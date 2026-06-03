DK Shivakumar oath ceremony LIVE: Prayers offered, Bengaluru decked up for DK S' oath ceremony
DK Shivakumar oath ceremony LIVE: Security was beefed up outside the residence of Karnataka chief minister-designate DK Shivakumar on Wednesday morning, hours ahead of his oath-taking ceremony.
DK Shivakumar oath ceremony LIVE: Congress' DK Shivakumar is set to be sworn in as Karnataka chief minister along with 13 ministers today at Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru at around 4 pm. Among the ministers who will take oath in Shivakumar's new cabinet is also Siddaramaiah’s son Yathindra, HT reported earlier citing leaders familiar with the discussions. ...Read More
This major political shift comes in Karnataka after a long drawn power tussle in the state. Congress came to power in the state in May 2023 and an arrangement was made under which, both frontrunners for the top post — Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar — were to split the five-year tenure to serve as chief ministers of Karnataka.
Who all will be sworn in today
A leader in the know told Hindustan Times that along with DK Shivakumar taking oath as chief minsiter, his new cabinet may include — G Parameshwara, KH Muniyappa, U T Khader, KJ George, Krishna Byre Gowda, MB Patil, Priyank Kharge, Satish Jarkiholi, Ramalinga Reddy, Dinesh Gundu Rao, Byrati Suresh, Eshwar Khandre and Yathindra — who could also be sworn in, however, there has been no official confirmation yet.
Security tightened
Security was beefed up outside DK Shivakumar's residence on Wednesday morning hours before his oath-taking ceremony at Lok Bhavan. Posters of Shivakumar celebrating his elevation were put across the city ahead of the much anticipated oath ceremony.
Congress to release list of new ministers today
Karnataka CM-designate DK Shivakumar said that on Wednesday morning at around 10am, or in the afternoon, the Congress high command will finalise and send the list of ministers set to join his cabinet.
"The names appearing in the media regarding the selection of ministers are not official. The high command leaders will release the list of ministers tomorrow at 10 am or noon," he said.
"The high command leaders discussed the selection of ministers and we have expressed our opinion. The high command leaders will take the final decision. After the Delhi leaders send us the list, we will send it to Raj Bhavan," he added.
Siddaramaiah gets key party post
As Siddaramaiah braces himself to move on from the role of Karnataka chief minister, he got a key role in the party ahead of Shivakumar's oath ceremony.
He was named as a member of the Congress Working Committee.
A party statement said that Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge appointed Siddaramaiah as member of the Congress Working Committee with immediate effect.
Follow all the updates here:
- Wed, 03 Jun 2026 09:29:07 am
DK Shivakumar oath ceremony LIVE: DK Shivakumar not keen on having a deputy CM?
DK Shivakumar oath ceremony LIVE: HT has learnt that DK Shivakumar and some other leaders were not keen to have a deputy CM immediately.
“Shivakumar was appointed as the deputy CM when Siddaramaiah became CM in 2023 because the former was also a contender for the top post. A similar situation does not arise now,” said a second Congress leader.
- Wed, 03 Jun 2026 09:18:05 am
DK Shivakumar oath ceremony LIVE: Former Arunachal CM congratulates DK Shivakumar
DK Shivakumar oath ceremony LIVE: Former Arunachal Pradesh CM Nabam Tuki congratulates DK Shivakumar, says he will perform well as Karnataka CM.
“I know him well since very beginning... we were together since NSUI, Youth Congress days. After hard work and he is one of the most loyalist partyman, he has got this chance to become the chief minister. My heartiest congratulation to him for his endeavour. He will definitely perform well because of his long experience,” Tuki said.
- Wed, 03 Jun 2026 09:06:48 am
DK Shivakumar oath ceremony LIVE: Visuals from Bengaluru show preparations on for swearing-in of new govt
DK Shivakumar oath ceremony LIVE: Posters and banners have been put up outside the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) office as DK Shivakumar prepares to take oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka today.
- Wed, 03 Jun 2026 08:59:21 am
Karnataka CM oath ceremony LIVE: Congress workers offer prayers ahead of DK Shivakumar's oath ceremony
Karnataka CM oath ceremony LIVE: Congress workers offerred prayers on Wednesday night at the Sri Kenkeramma Temple in Kanakapura, Ramanagara district, ahead of Karnataka CM designate DK Shivakumar's swearing in ceremony today.
- Wed, 03 Jun 2026 08:53:12 am
Karnataka CM oath ceremony LIVE: Preparations underway at Lok Bhavan for swearing-in
Karnataka CM oath ceremony LIVE: Preparations are underway at Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru for DK Shivakumar's oath taking ceremony. The Congress leader will take oath as Karnataka later today.
- Wed, 03 Jun 2026 08:44:19 am
DK Shivakumar oath ceremony LIVE: DK Shivakumar says Rahul Gandhi has been ‘constant source of guidance’
DK Shivakumar oath ceremony LIVE: DK Shivakumar said in a post on Tuesday that Rahul Gandhi “has been a constant source of guidance and inspiration”.
“His willingness to listen, his conviction in democratic values, and his vision for a more inclusive and compassionate India continue to motivate leaders like me. His support has been a strong pillar throughout my public life," Shivakumar wrote on X.
- Wed, 03 Jun 2026 08:35:27 am
DK Shivakumar oath ceremony LIVE: DK Shivakumar's tribute to Gandhi family
DK Shivakumar oath ceremony LIVE: Dk Shivakumar paid a tribute to the Gandhi family on Tuesday and said that it played a defining role in his political journey.
"For me, the Gandhi family represents different dimensions of leadership recognizing potential, standing by people in difficult times, listening with empathy, and inspiring others through conviction and service.
As someone who began as a grassroots worker and has been entrusted today with the responsibility of leading Karnataka, I remain profoundly grateful for their trust and encouragement.
Under their leadership and with the blessings of the people of Karnataka, I will continue to work with sincerity and commitment to build a progressive, inclusive and prosperous Karnataka that reflects the values we collectively stand for," he wrote on X.
- Wed, 03 Jun 2026 08:28:45 am
Karnataka CM oath ceremony LIVE: DK Shivakumar's cabinet to be expanded after a month?
Karnataka CM oath ceremony LIVE: A senior party leader told HT that the Shivakumar government would be expanded after a month to induct more ministers, as the discussions on all berths could not be completed.
Another senior leader said party leaders had discussed the issue of appointing a deputy CM to maintain a balance between the Shivakumar camp and the Siddaramaiah lobby, but a final decision has been deferred.
- Wed, 03 Jun 2026 08:22:57 am
Karnataka CM oath ceremony LIVE: Congress high command worked till late Tuesday night to finalise list of new Karnataka ministers
Karnataka CM oath ceremony LIVE: With less than 24 hours left for the swearing-in, top Congress leaders including party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, general secretaries KC Venugopal and Randeep Surjewala worked to finalise the list of ministers till late on Tuesday.
- Wed, 03 Jun 2026 08:19:39 am
Karnataka CM oath ceremony LIVE: Cutouts, posters congratulating DK Shivakumar put up ahead of oath ceremony
Karnataka CM oath ceremony LIVE: Banners and cutouts congratulating Karnataka CM designate DK Shivakumar put up around his residence in Kanakapura Assembly constituency area, from where he is the MLA.
DK Shivakumar will take the oath as Karnataka chief minister today.
- Wed, 03 Jun 2026 08:17:40 am
Karnataka CM oath ceremony LIVE: G Parameshwara to be deputy cm in Shivakumar's cabinet?
Karnataka CM oath ceremony LIVE: A leader familiar with the matter told Hindustan Times that G Parameshwara may serve as the deputy chief minister under DK Shivakumar's leadership in the state.
“Parameshwara is likely to be the sole deputy chief minister in the new government, while HK Patil is expected to be appointed Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly,” the leader said.
- Wed, 03 Jun 2026 08:15:23 am
DK Shivakumar oath ceremony LIVE: Siddaramaiah becomes member of Congress Working Committee
DK Shivakumar oath ceremony LIVE: Ahead of DK Shivakumar's oath ceremony today, the outgoing Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah got a key role in the party on Tuesday as he was appointed to the Congress Working Committee.
"Hon'ble Congress President has appointed Shri Siddaramaiah as Member of the Congress Working Committee, with immediate effect," said a statement by Congress.
- Wed, 03 Jun 2026 08:11:26 am
DK Shivakumar oath ceremony LIVE: When will DK Shivakumar take oath
DK Shivakumar oath ceremony LIVE: DK Shivakumar will take oath as Karnataka chief minister on Wednesday at Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru at around 4 pm.
- Wed, 03 Jun 2026 08:09:48 am
DK Shivakumar oath ceremony LIVE: Congress MLA says DK Shivakumar's oath-taking is ‘historic day’
DK Shivakumar oath ceremony LIVE: Congress MLA Sharan Prakash Patil said that DK Shivakumar's oath-taking as Karnataka chief minister will be a "historic day".
"It is a historic day because DK Shivakumar is taking oath and the new government is definitely going to do well. There will be aspirants for the cabinet because the cabinet is being reconstituted. So naturally there will be many aspirants, nothing wrong in that... Maybe 14 people will take the oath tomorrow along with the chief minister."