Row erupts over Congress MP DK Suresh’s ‘separate nation’ remark

Bengaluru: Asserting his commitment to being an Indian citizen, Congress MP DK Suresh told reporters that he intended to highlight the perceived disparity in fund allocation by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government, particularly towards southern states (HT Photo)

Congress member of parliament DK Suresh on Friday clarified that his statement on “separate nation for South India” was a reflection of the sentiments of the people and not necessarily a demand for a separate country.

Asserting his commitment to being an Indian citizen, the Bengaluru Rural MP told reporters that he intended to highlight the perceived disparity in fund allocation by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government, particularly towards southern states. “There is a need to address the grievances arising from inadequate returns on taxes contributed by states like Karnataka.”

In his original statement made in response to the union interim budget 2024, Suresh criticised the central government for allegedly neglecting the southern states in fund distribution. He warned of the possibility of demanding a separate nation if the perceived injustice was not rectified promptly.

“This is an injustice to us. The Centre is getting over ₹4 lakh crore from us and what we are getting in return is negligible. We have to question this. If this is not rectified, all south states have to raise their voices demanding separate nation,” Suresh said on Thursday.

The MP clarified that his advocacy for a “separate nation” was not an official stand of the Congress but “rather a reflection of the dissatisfaction prevailing among the people of Karnataka and other southern states.” He cited issues such as the lack of response to demands for a Kannada flag, disparities in language funding, and unresolved water-related concerns as contributing factors to the frustration felt by the region.

“We are Indians and I am a Kannadiga. We have the right to question the injustice faced by the state. The tax that is going from Karnataka is a lion’s share, which is the second largest in the country. But, what we are getting in return is negligible. In such circumstances, it is common for people to think in such a way. I only expressed the people’s feelings and not that of mine,” Suresh told reporters on Friday.

“Karnataka is facing injustice. We had sought a Kannada flag and wrote to the Centre, but there was no reply. Kannada was granted classical language status, but the money given to other languages is not granted to us. When it comes to water issues, the Centre has failed to take any stand. Several irrigation projects are pending. Instead of talking about these issues, the BJP is diverting the attention of the people,” he added.

Suresh’s brother and Karnataka’s deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar said the statement merely mirrored the concerns of the people regarding perceived neglect by the central government.

“I belong to Akhand Bharat. India is one. He (Suresh) has only expressed people’s views. People are thinking that they are being ignored. He has only spoken about the injustice happening to people,” Shivakumar said, adding that the BJP-led government didn’t make any significant announcements for the southern states.

The BJP strongly condemned Suresh’s remarks, with Karnataka party president BY Vijayendra calling them condemnable. He reiterated the duty of all elected representatives to uphold the sovereignty and unity of the nation, suggesting that Suresh may have overlooked this responsibility. “This is condemnable… Any people’s representative assumes power with an oath to uphold the sovereignty and unity of the nation. Maybe, I think, he has forgotten it.” he said

Karnataka Leader of Opposition R Ashoka accusd Suresh of promoting the divisive agenda of “Bharat todo” likening it to the mindset that led to the partition of India.

“On one hand, Rahul Gandhi is doing Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, (and) on the other hand, Congress MP and KPCC Chief DK Shivakumar’s brother, DK Suresh calls for Bharat Todo. This is the same mindset of Congress which led to partition in India…. If an elected MP who has taken an oath to protect the sovereignty and integrity of India calls for dividing India, isn’t it a violation of his oath? Mallikarjun Kharge, isn’t this an insult to Babasaheb Ambedkar’s constitution?” Ashoka posted on X.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah emphasised the importance of federalism in India, allowing for states to demand fair treatment from the Centre. He criticised the alleged decrease in tax devolution under the 15th Finance Commission, attributing it to the tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“We have agreed to federalism. Further, the state governments give taxes. The Centre does not have an area to extract taxes. The tax money that goes from here is distributed to us by the Finance Commission. Now injustice has happened to us in tax distribution. The devolution of taxes is not happening properly. There was a 1.07% decrease in the devolution of taxes from the 14th Finance Commission to the 15th Finance Commission. It happened during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tenure,” he said.