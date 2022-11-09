DMK and allies urge President Murmu to 'sack' TN governor amid bittering of ties: Report

The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led by MK Stalin has sought the 'sacking' of Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi in a memorandum submitted to President Droupadi Murmu.

According to reports, the memorandum – which came amid growing disagreements between the ruling dispensation and the governor over a number of issues – was signed and submitted by the DMK leadership and its allies.

Issues flagged by the ruling alliance – in the memorandum dated November 2, 2022 – include the pending NEET bill. It further said all of Ravi's acts were "unbecoming of the Governor", reported news agency PTI.

"Clearly, Thiru (Mr) RN Ravi has violated the oath he took under Article 159 to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution and the law and to devote himself to the service and well-being of the people of Tamil Nadu. Far from it, he has been instigating communal hatred, and is a threat to the peace and tranquility of the State... therefore by his conduct and actions, Thiru RN Ravi has proved that he is unfit to hold the constitutional office of Governor and therefore he deserves to be sacked immediately," PTI quoted from the 9-page memorandum.

The ruling camp has also submitted a list of pending Assembly bills with the Raj Bhavan, including the one that seeks to confer the power of vice chancellor appointments to the state government instead of the chancellor, i.e., the governor.

(With PTI inputs)

