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DMK hits out at TVK govt over DVAC raids

DMK criticizes TVK for raiding former minister EV Velu’s home, claiming political revenge; Velu vows to prove his innocence in court amid fraud allegations.

Published on: Jun 27, 2026 06:32 am IST
By S Vijay Karthik, Chennai
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The opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Friday slammed the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) over the searches conducted by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) in the residences of former minister EV Velu stating that is to “exact revenge on those who work for the welfare of the people”.

DMK hits out at TVK govt over DVAC raids

The agency conducted searches in the residences of the senior DMK leader in Chennai along with those of the 10 officials who had served the highways department in 2022.

EV Velu said, “In the Assembly (on June 23), the newly-appointed chief minister C Joseph Vijay was responding to the Governor’s address. At that time, he deliberately mentioned a specific period from 2017 to 2026 and made some baseless allegations without any proof.”

“I stood up at that moment and told him to speak with evidence. I said that if such an allegation is to be made, the evidence must first be shown to the Speaker before levelling the charge — that has been the tradition followed until now. I continuously raised this objection,” Velu told reporters.

Responding to the comments, TVK minister A Rajmohan said, “We have not engaged in any political vendetta. This action has been taken based on proper grounds and evidence. One must face this with courage. Face it legally.”

Rajmohan added, “When a department takes action regarding an unrelated complaint received against him, he claims that it was done out of revenge. This cannot be done without a proper basis. He is caught with solid evidence.”

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption on Thursday registered a case against former state highways minister EV Velu, 10 department officials, and a private contracting firm for their alleged involvement in a multi-crore road construction fraud.

The FIR registered by the DVAC Special Investigation Cell names Velu alongside several high-ranking highway engineers, divisional accountants, and a Karur-based contractor.

 
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