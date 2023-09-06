Armed gang attacks DMK leader Alagiri’s aide in Bengaluru

A close aide of former Union minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader M K Alagiri was allegedly attacked by an armed gang in Bengaluru’s Kammanahalli on Monday evening, police officers familiar with the matter said.

The police suspect that the attack was a result of an ongoing gang rivalry. (HT Archives)

The survivor, VK Gurusamy (53), is a DMK functionary and allegedly a Madurai-based gangster who has multiple criminal cases pending against him.

According to the police, Gurusamy was in Bengaluru to look for a house on rent and was in touch with a broker.

The incident took place at Sukh Sagar Hotel in Kammanahalli near Banaswadi on Monday evening.

Gurusamy was with a real estate agent when a group of five men got out of a car and attacked them with machetes. The gang had followed him in a car and attacked him before fleeing from the spot, the police officer said.

Gurusamy sustained multiple injuries from sharp weapons used during the attack and was rushed to a hospital where he is currently being medically treated, the police officer said, adding that the real estate agent escaped with minor injuries.

The Banaswadi police have obtained CCTV camera footage to identify the assailants. Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (East) Bheemashankar S Guled told reporters that the police, while taking swift action, has formed two special teams to nab the assailants.

“Immediately after we got the information, we rushed to the spot and took Gurusamy to the hospital. He is a rowdy-sheeter and it appears he was looking to rent a house in Bengaluru. After searching for several houses, they [Gurusamy and the real estate agent] were having tea at the restaurant when he was attacked,” the DCP said.

“It is suspected to be a gang rivalry. We have already sent two teams to Madurai, and the accused will be arrested soon,” the DCP added.

According to the police, Gurusamy belongs to one of the two gangs involved in a rivalry and they suspect that the attack was a result of an ongoing gang rivalry.

The police also suspect that Gurusamy was looking for a house in Bengaluru fearing threat to his life. Gurusamy has more than 15 cases pending against him, including those under charges of murder and attempt to murder.

