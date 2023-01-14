DMK leader suspended over remarks on Tamil Nadu governor, complaints filed

The Raj Bhavan and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tamil Nadu have registered separate police complaints against an office-bearer of the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) for his “abusive and intimidatory” speech against Governor R N Ravi, who has been locked in a tussle with the state government over various issues, according to people aware of the matter.

Hours later, the DMK suspended officer bearer Sivaji Krishnamurthy from all his posts and primary party membership for using abusive and derogatory language against the Governor.

Krishnamurthy on Thursday stoked controversy when he targeted the Governor for skipping portions of the government-prepared address to the state assembly last week. The leader from the Chennai North party district said: “...If you (Governor) do not read out the speech given by the Tamil Nadu government, then go to Kashmir, and we will send terrorists so that they’ll gun you down.”

In its complaint to Chennai Police commissioner Shankar Jiwal, the Raj Bhavan said that a video of Krishnamurthy using most abusive, defamatory and derogatory language and intimidation against Governor Ravi has been uploaded on various social media platforms, which is ‘going viral’.

Providing a copy of the video clip to police, the Governor’s office said Krishnamurthy has used “foul, abusive, defamatory and intimidatory language” against Ravi.

Deputy secretary to Governor, S Prasanna Ramasamy, said the abusive and intimidatory speech attracts section 124 (assaulting President, Governor, etc., with intent to compel or restrain the exercise of any lawful power) of Indian Penal Code besides other relevant provisions of law, and sought appropriate action.

Raj Bhavan officials were not available for an official comment.

In his complaint to Tamil Nadu director general of police, state BJP chief K Annamalai alleged ‘a renowned DMK abuser’, known for derogatory public speeches, has abused Ravi and made unpardonable remarks in his speeches.

“We hope the police do not turn a blind eye again and request that you kindly reprimand Sivaji Krishnamurthy for abusing the Constitutional head of the State. His remarks must not be construed as freedom of expression as we are sure the police would not deem it that way if the same derogatory language were directed towards the chief minister of the state,” Annamalai said.

In a release later in the day, DMK general secretary and senior minister Duraimurugan (water resources department) said Krishnamurthy has been suspended for violating party discipline and bringing disrepute to the party.

The ruling party, however, did not make any reference to his abusive comments against the Governor.

(With agency inputs)