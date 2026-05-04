DMK minister S. Muthusamy seeks re-election from Erode West after 2021 omeback

S. Muthusamy is a senior leader of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and currently serves as Tamil Nadu’s Minister for Prohibition and Excise. He is contesting from the Erode (West) constituency in the upcoming Assembly elections. Over the course of his political career, he has handled several departments, including Transport, Health, Housing and Urban Development, and Prohibition and Excise, playing an important role in the state administration.

DMK candidate for Erode West constituency S. Muthusamy and other candidates of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led Secular Progressive Alliance during a rally ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, in Erode,(PTI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Earlier in his career, Muthusamy was associated with the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, where he served as a minister and organisation secretary. His decision to join the DMK in 2010 marked a significant shift in his political journey.

Background

S. Muthusamy hails from Erode district and belongs to the Kongu Vellala Gounder community. He entered politics in 1977 at the age of 29, contesting his first Assembly election as a candidate of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam. In the early phase of his career, he secured consecutive victories, quickly establishing himself as a strong regional leader.

Muthusamy began his political journey under the leadership of M. G. Ramachandran, winning three successive elections from Erode between 1977 and 1984. His rise was closely tied to the AIADMK’s dominance in western Tamil Nadu during that period and MGR’s widespread popularity among voters.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} A significant shift came in 2010 when Muthusamy was expelled from the AIADMK after openly questioning the leadership of J. Jayalalithaa. Shortly thereafter, he joined the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, describing it as a move aligned with his political beliefs. Since then, he has remained with the DMK. What Happened in Previous Elections? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A significant shift came in 2010 when Muthusamy was expelled from the AIADMK after openly questioning the leadership of J. Jayalalithaa. Shortly thereafter, he joined the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, describing it as a move aligned with his political beliefs. Since then, he has remained with the DMK. What Happened in Previous Elections? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} S. Muthusamy has had a long and eventful electoral journey, particularly in the Erode region. In his early career, he secured consecutive wins from the Erode constituency in 1977, 1980, and 1984, establishing himself as a strong political figure. He later won from Bhavani in 1991, though his career also saw setbacks with losses in 1989 and 1996. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} S. Muthusamy has had a long and eventful electoral journey, particularly in the Erode region. In his early career, he secured consecutive wins from the Erode constituency in 1977, 1980, and 1984, establishing himself as a strong political figure. He later won from Bhavani in 1991, though his career also saw setbacks with losses in 1989 and 1996. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In more recent years, his performance in the Erode belt has been mixed before a comeback. He lost from Erode East in 2011 and again from Erode West in 2016, when the seat was held by the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, with K. V. Ramalingam winning both elections.

The turning point came in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, when Muthusamy, contesting as a candidate of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, won the Erode (West) seat with over 49% of the vote, reclaiming the constituency for the DMK from the AIADMK. In the 2026 Assembly elections, Erode (West) is witnessing another contest with Muthusamy seeking re-election on a DMK ticket.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Payal Kumari ...Read More Payal is a budding journalist currently pursuing her passion for storytelling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. She has always loved writing and reading, and over time, these interests grew into a strong desire to tell stories that people can connect with. This is what led her to choose journalism and content writing as a career. She has interned with Prabhat Khabar, where she worked with the social media team. During her internship, she created content for different platforms and learned how to write in a clear and engaging way for a wide audience. This experience helped her understand how digital content works and improved her writing skills. Payal is always looking to learn and grow as a writer. She is open to exploring different kinds of stories and wants to keep getting better with each piece she writes. Outside of her work and studies, she is an avid reader. She enjoys reading all kinds of books, especially fiction and fantasy, and loves getting lost in different worlds and characters. Reading has always been a big part of her life and continues to inspire her writing. She is excited to keep learning, writing, and discovering where her journey in journalism takes her. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON