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DMK's Stalin says Vijay's TVK government may not last even three months

Stalin had earlier said that TVK rode to power largely through social media platforms such as Instagram and lacked a strong organisational structure.

Updated on: Jun 07, 2026 04:19 pm IST
Edited by Shubham Pandey
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Former Tamil Nadu chief minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Sunday questioned the stability of the Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government, saying public discussions had already begun over whether it could survive even three months in office.

Tiruppur: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin.(PTI)

Speaking at an event welcoming Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) MLA Paniyur Babu into the DMK, Stalin said the party had initially decided not to criticise the new government for six months after it assumed office.

"When this government came to power, we said we would refrain from criticism for six months. But even before that period has ended, developments have emerged that warrant discussion. People are already talking about it. The situation is such that many are wondering whether this government can last even three months, let alone five or six months," Stalin said.

Also Read | Drug-free Tamil Nadu, youth, women in focus as 436 projects introduced in CM Vijay’s first cabinet meet

Also Read | TVK's Rajya Sabha seat gift for Congress goes to Praveen Chakravarty. Here's why Vijay is backing him

Paniyur Babu joins DMK

Welcoming Paniyur Babu and his supporters into the DMK, Stalin praised the former legislator's performance in the assembly. "Over the last five years, I have closely observed Paniyur Babu in the Assembly. He would come quietly and leave quietly, but whenever he spoke, he raised constructive issues and strongly voiced the concerns of his constituency," Stalin said.

The DMK chief also commended the statement issued by Babu before joining the party, saying it explained his reasons for switching sides with dignity and without attacking anyone.

"I read his statement. There was not a single word in it that could hurt anyone. Paniyur Babu is a committed worker who stands firm by his principles," Stalin said.

 
mk stalin tvk
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