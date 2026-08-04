DMK MLA Markandeyan released on bail over remarks against CM Vijay

DMK MLA G V Markandeyan, who was released on bail on Tuesday, accused the state government of acting with an "authoritarian mindset" and "attempting to strip away democratic rights".

The Vilathikulam legislator said facing imprisonment is not a new experience for the DMK. (X@GVMarkandeyan)

The Vilathikulam legislator said facing imprisonment is not a new experience for the DMK.

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He noted that former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi was jailed during the anti-Hindi agitations to protect Tamil unity, and the party's current leader also spent a year in prison during farmers' rights protests.

"The bars of the prison gates cannot break us; we will stand tall," Markandeyan told reporters here, adding that the party is prepared to face "a thousand prisons" rather than have its views suppressed.

Noting that he read about the political drama surrounding Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin in prison, Markandeyan said, "Even so, the legislative assembly is going to convene tomorrow. They think that by beating and suppressing us like this, we won't speak in the legislative assembly. We [will ensure] very severe repercussions..."

Markandeyan was arrested by the Thoothukudi District Crime Branch (DCB) police on July 20.

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{{^usCountry}} The arrest was prompted by a complaint from a TVK functionary. The complaint alleged that during a DMK public meeting in Kovilpatti on July 18, Markandeyan made defamatory and threatening remarks, specifically stating that DMK legislators would "break the bones" of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay inside the Legislative Assembly. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The arrest was prompted by a complaint from a TVK functionary. The complaint alleged that during a DMK public meeting in Kovilpatti on July 18, Markandeyan made defamatory and threatening remarks, specifically stating that DMK legislators would "break the bones" of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay inside the Legislative Assembly. {{/usCountry}}

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After his initial bail petitions were dismissed by the Principal District and Sessions Court in Tuticorin, the Madras High Court granted Markandeyan conditional bail on August 3.

On Tuesday, when the MLA was released from the Palayamkottai Central Prison, he compared his situation to historical struggles, invoking the names of prominent leaders who endured imprisonment.

Markandeyan drew a sharp contrast between the previous administration and the current one.

He claimed that the five-year tenure of M K Stalin delivered exemplary governance to the people of Tamil Nadu. Conversely, he alleged that within just three months of the present rule, the state has been plagued by murders, robberies, a lack of safety for women, and distress among farmers facing a shortage of Cauvery water.

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Addressing the controversial remarks that led to his arrest -- which reportedly included references to a "steel body" -- the MLA explained that such expressions are simply part of the local regional dialect common in the Tuticorin and Vilathikulam areas.

He further remarked that the Chief Minister needs to mature from a "reels" (cinematic) Chief Minister into a "real" Chief Minister by learning to speak more maturely.

Asked by reporters about his bail conditions, Markandeyan stated he had not yet fully read the bail order but mentioned an instruction to refrain from speaking excessively about the Chief Minister.

He also clarified that he is not required to sign the police register on days he attends the legislative assembly sessions.

Despite the government's alleged attempts to intimidate them, Markandeyan affirmed that DMK cadres remain steadfast and will actively fulfill their democratic duties in the upcoming assembly session.

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